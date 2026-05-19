E-bike and scooter sales explode amid rising gas prices

As gas prices climb, more people in Wisconsin are turning to electric bikes and scooters to get around — cutting fuel costs while relying less on the pump.

In Brookfield, dealers told Spectrum News 1 that interest in two-wheeled transportation has surged, with AAA figures cited showing regular gas averaging roughly $4.51 a gallon. The price was almost 75 cents higher than a month earlier, with diesel at record highs.

For many commuters, that kind of jump can quickly make an e-bike or scooter feel less like a luxury and more like a practical alternative. Especially for those who can't make the switch to an electric vehicle — sales of which have also risen amid rising gas prices.

At Wheel & Sprocket in Brookfield, salesperson Raffi Mahdasian said more shoppers are considering e-bikes as a substitute for at least some car trips, according to Spectrum News.

The shift could bring benefits beyond household savings. E-bikes produce no tailpipe pollution, use far less energy than cars, and can help ease traffic and parking demand in busy areas. Even gas-powered scooters typically consume much less fuel than a standard car or truck.

The trend also lines up with a broader transportation shift that has already been underway. Spectrum News noted that, according to PeopleForBikes, e-bikes led the bike industry in growth between 2019 and 2024, and the latest rise in gas prices appears to be accelerating that momentum.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

For people feeling squeezed by higher fuel costs, replacing even a handful of weekly car trips with an e-bike or scooter can lead to meaningful savings. It also offers another option when gas prices become volatile. Used e-bike sales are also on the rise, and it's getting easier than ever to find the right fit for you.

Scooter dealers are reporting a similar pattern. Filippo Reina of Reina International Auto told Spectrum News that the dealership's leads and sales are up by roughly 15% to 20%. He said he expects demand to keep rising as more Americans look toward the kind of everyday scooter use that has long been common in Europe.

Rising gas prices appear to be pushing more people toward lighter, cleaner, and often cheaper transportation choices — a shift that could deliver lasting benefits well beyond the current price spike.

And Mahdasian said some customers have made their motivation clear: "They need another mode of transportation. They thought e-bikes would be a great idea."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.