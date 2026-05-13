High gas prices are fueling an EV surge abroad as the US falls behind

Rising gas prices around the world are pushing more drivers to take a closer look at electric vehicles, and in many places, that interest is turning into a sales boom.

The United States, however, appears to be moving in the opposite direction at a moment when many families could benefit most from cheaper, cleaner transportation.

March sales data, as reported by InsideEVs, shows EV demand climbing in several regions, especially where supply is strong. BloombergNEF suggests interest in EVs is surging across multiple markets. The outlet's clean transport head, Colin McKerracher, said demand is rising "from basically every indicator" his team tracks, with Chinese automakers helping meet that demand in places such as Southeast Asia and Australia.

Singapore-based investor and energy researcher Alex Turnbull also noted on a podcast that dealers selling brands such as BYD around Asia are reporting extremely tight inventory, with some vehicles backordered as adoption accelerates.

Europe also posted a standout month. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, as relayed by InsideEVs, Europe set a March record for EVs and plug-in hybrids, as InsideEVs reported, with plug-in sales up 72% from the prior month and 37% from a year earlier. New subsidies and rising fuel prices helped drive that growth.

In the U.S., though, the picture is much weaker.

Cox Automotive said first-quarter EV sales fell 27% year over year. Benchmark data shows North American plug-in registrations hit 121,500 in March. This marked the best monthly total since the EV tax credit was cut short in September, but it's still 30% below March 2025.

This matters because high gas prices usually make EVs more attractive. They can cost less to fuel, reduce maintenance costs, and cut tailpipe pollution in the communities where people live. By adopting EVs, households have a real opportunity to protect themselves from painful swings at the pump.

But in the U.S., policy whiplash has reportedly pushed automakers to retreat from EV rollouts. That means fewer choices for drivers, just as interest is picking up.

The result is bigger than a car-shopping inconvenience. When battery-powered models are canceled, and companies shift back toward gas vehicles, progress slows on cleaner air, household savings, and a more stable transportation future. Communities that already bear the brunt of traffic pollution stand to lose the most.

According to InsideEVs, there are signs Americans still want electric cars. Cars.com and Edmunds have both reported spikes in EV searches, and Hyundai's CEO said the company's electric sales rose 40% from February to March. But demand alone cannot build a stronger market.

Outside the U.S., governments and automakers are showing what helps: more vehicle availability, stronger policy support, and incentives that reduce the upfront cost of switching. Europe's latest sales surge suggests those measures can move quickly when fuel prices rise.

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