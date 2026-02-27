Cyclist proves 'genius' solution can handle big problem every biker faces: 'It ... makes a huge difference'

A Reddit user had the perfect creative and cost-efficient solution to a workspace without a charging station for their electric bike.

They shared it in the r/ebikes subreddit, prompting a series of follow-ups.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The first photo showed an e-bike parked by a fence. The next photo showed it blanketed in two sheets of foldable solar panels.

"I use a lot of throttle on my 17-mile commute because I work 12 hours and can't be tired getting to work," they explained. "I have rigged up this solar solution, which I'm curious to see if it will get me to full by the end of the day."

They fit the panels in their saddle bags and expressed optimism that they'd generate sufficient power for their daily usage.

"That is genius," a user wrote. "Where are you gonna park it, tho?"

That was a common question, as commenters were worried the e-bike would be stolen. The OP revealed that they were going to buy a lock and the area was near a parking lot attendant.

Another user wanted them to maximize their panels, hoping the OP could ensure they were all in the sun and directed the right way.

"It apparently makes a huge difference if the sun is at 90 degrees of the panel," they said.

The OP responded that they were aware and were working on ways to make the panels less floppy and possibly efficient enough to get down to one sheet.

Either way, the OP's creative solution was a great way to conquer the lack of charging options and get the most out of their e-bike. While they were trying to preserve energy, studies have shown that e-bikes are great for your physical health.

They also reduce pollution, which is why many cities are embracing them as a transportation alternative. Part of that shift is adding charging infrastructure, which was of course unavailable to the OP.

While their solution was one route, commenters landed on another.

"Wouldn't it be easier to just get another battery or a bigger battery?" one asked.

"Yes, but where's the fun in that?" the OP quipped, garnering a hefty amount of upvotes. They elaborated that they didn't want extra weight on their bike in a follow-up comment.

