Aviation company develops innovative craft that could revolutionize travel — here are the details

Aerofugia Technology Co. Ltd. is now building its AE200-100, an electric aircraft designed to carry six adult passengers, reported Composites World.

This electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle relies on battery power instead of jet fuel. Like other eVTOLs, its ability to move vertically means it can take off and land without the need for a runway.

The design includes a body built with carbon fiber composite material. Eight rotors provide the lift the vehicle needs for flight, while four wings adjust their angle during operation.

Each flight covers distances up to 124 miles. People can use these aircraft to move between nearby cities, take scenic flights, or respond to pressing medical emergencies. Running on electricity instead of fuel makes each trip cheaper since batteries cost less to recharge than filling a helicopter with aviation fuel. Electric motors also break down less often, which lowers costly maintenance bills over time.

Replacing helicopters that burn fuel with electric alternatives cuts down on pollution warming the atmosphere. These aircraft could be a realistic replacement for private jets, which are one of the most polluting forms of travel because of the limited number of passengers compared to the amount of aviation fuel burned into the environment.

Flying in these aircraft would also create less noise than helicopter rides, and cities where these vehicles fly will have cleaner air since there are no fumes released.

Airlines and transportation companies in China and Thailand have already placed orders for more than 1,000 of these aircraft, per Composites World. Buyers have claimed all aircraft from the initial production run. The company tested how well the aircraft switches between rising straight up and flying forward, reportedly making it the first piloted electric aircraft in China to finish this type of test.

Geely Technology Group created Aerofugia in 2020. The company builds both piloted and unpiloted flying vehicles. HRC Aviation worked with Aerofugia on this project, "supporting the AE200 Family R&D project and jointly promoting the commercialization of eVTOLs."

