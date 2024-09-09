Renowned aerospace company makes game-changing partnership to revolutionize future of air travel: 'A pivotal next step'

Hydrogen-powered commercial airplanes may be one step closer to taking flight thanks to a strategic collaboration between Tata Consultancy Services and the multinational aerospace and defense company Rolls-Royce (not to be confused with the luxury car manufacturer).

According to a TCS press release, the expanded partnership between the two companies will further Rolls-Royce's sustainability goals with research on hydrogen fuel system technologies to power aircraft.

The generally non-polluting fuel source (known as "green hydrogen," when the hydrogen is created with renewable energy) could be a game-changer for the aviation industry, which is under increasing pressure to decarbonize as changes in the climate become more apparent.

TCS has been a key player in the design and manufacturing engineering of several business and civil aviation programs developed by Rolls-Royce for over a decade.

Now, the sky is the limit for both companies as the civil and defense aerospace giant aims to tackle three important aspects of hydrogen-powered aircraft: fuel delivery, fuel combustion, and integrating the fuel into airplane engines, per the press release.

As Rolls-Royce moves forward with its hydrogen research program, TCS will bring its engineering expertise and help with component and system design, supply chain oversight, and program management.

Since the International Air Transport Association (IATA) — which sets technical standards for airlines and helps guide policies within the industry — has established the lofty goal of achieving net-zero carbon pollution across the industry by 2050, hydrogen fuel research couldn't come at a more pivotal time.

While it estimates that Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) will make up around 65% of the strategy to reach this target, the IATA believes new technologies, such as electric and hydrogen-powered planes, will contribute at least 13% toward reducing pollution.

Having fewer heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere won't just help cool the planet and reduce the risk of extreme weather, but it will also improve human health since the air will be much cleaner. As research into hydrogen fuel progresses, hydrogen-powered aircraft could be ready for takeoff sooner than we think.

"The new partnership for research into hydrogen fuel systems represents a pivotal next step at a time when the aviation industry is faced with the urgent challenge of reducing carbon emissions while maintaining performance and efficiency," Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Internet of Things and Digital Engineering at TCS, said in the news release. "It aligns well with TCS' commitment to harness technology for positive societal impact and building a greener future."

