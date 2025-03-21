Researchers discover surprising new use for leftover Valentine's Day roses: 'A wonderful untapped source'

Researchers at the University of Georgia have been investigating how leftover decorative flowers can be repurposed into valuable nutrient resources through the use of ultrasound technology.

The recent study demonstrated that certain edible flowers, such as roses and marigolds, could play a key role in the future of sustainable food production, as an article shared by Phys.org detailed.

"Rose flowers are still going to be rose flowers on Valentine's Day. But we are looking at what happens the day after Valentine's Day to those flowers," said Anand Mohan, associate professor in UGA's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, per the article.

"We don't have to throw away all the flowers that we use for decorative purposes."

Ultrasound is already used as a non-destructive, eco-friendly tool across a wide range of processes in the food industry. It can help increase shelf life, ensure product quality, and retain characteristics such as texture and nutritional value.

Fruits and vegetables play an important role in our daily diets, but some edible flower species have been overlooked. Flowers are rich in specialized metabolites which have antioxidant qualities, as well as functional and biological benefits for human health, according to a study from the National Library of Medicine.

The high moisture content of flowers makes them challenging to store and transport, as the article explained, but ultrasound can help in drying, extracting bioactive compounds, and extending their lifespan after harvesting.

"We are trying to use edible flowers as a source of protein, food colorant and vitamins," Mohan shared. "The idea was to use ultrasound technology to make it easier for us to extract those compounds from the flower."

This concept grew out of Mohan's previous work finding ways to extend the shelf life of beef. In his research, he discovered that roses have an antioxidant that could help with preservation, leading to a new avenue in his research.

"We didn't see flowers that way — that one particular product can offer that many dimensions," Mohan said.

With flowers now in line to play a role in our food security plans, it's worth noting that their existence counts on pollinators to survive. According to the USDA, 75% of the world's flowering plants and 35% of food crops depend on pollinators like bees, butterflies, birds, bats, and others to survive.

Shifting our focus toward plant-based foods can help reduce planet-heating pollution generated by the animal agriculture industry, while ultrasound's role in processing such items contributes to sustainability. It's less energy-intensive, lower maintenance, and can be a substitute for conventional heat-based tech that impacts quality.

"There is a wonderful untapped source of food ingredients that can become mainstream for the food industry and for human beings," Mohan concluded.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.