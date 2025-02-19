  • Tech Tech

5 creative materials that could build our homes and buildings of the future

The future of buildings could look a lot different.

by Sophia Rocha
Photo Credit: iStock

The construction industry is hard at work with scientists, engineers, and architects alike trying to find new materials that are cheaper, stronger, and better for the environment.

1. Mass timber

"It's a milestone in our journey toward a greener, carbon-free future."
Photo Credit: Google

One of Google's new office buildings was built with sustainability in mind; constructed entirely out of mass timber which is renewable, lighter, and reduces carbon pollution by 96%. Mass timber can also help store carbon throughout the building's lifetime. 

Other sustainable features of the building include solar panels and smart technology to minimize energy consumption.

2. Green concrete

The material is actually being used in real life construction projects.
Photo Credit: Skanska

A new "green concrete" made of recycled materials is being used to bring the concrete industry's pollution levels down. Currently, concrete manufacturing is responsible for 7% of all carbon pollution every year.

Rebetong, an European construction company's branded green concrete, creates 12% less air pollution than traditional concrete and the company hopes to increase that number as the technology improves. 

3. Structural insulated panels

It took around 10 years to develop the new material.
Photo Credit: Paul Staples

With increasingly intense extreme weather events, construction companies are focusing on finding new materials to disaster-proof homes. One such invention is structural insulated panels or SIPs, which are resistant to mold and termites and also stronger against natural disasters such as earthquakes, typhoons, and fires. 

SIPs are also much cheaper than conventional construction materials as they can be built off-site and assembled like Legos.

4. Seaweed

It is also being used as a construction material in Tobago, Mexico, and the United States.
Photo Credit: Helene Høyer Mikkelsen

Taking inspiration from ancient construction materials, seaweed is making a comeback as insulation. The material is nontoxic, moisture-absorbing, antibacterial, and fire-resistant while maintaining a consistent temperature within the home. 

Structures using seaweed insulation are built with wooden frames which are then covered in the seaweed, giving them a unique look. 

Would you trust a home made of recycled plastic?

Absolutely 💯

Depends on the cost 💸

Depends what it looks like 👀

No way 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

5. Automotive waste

The material's marbling reminds us of its automotive origins, proving that eco-friendly solutions don't have to sacrifice style.
Photo Credit: University of Michigan, Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning

New exterior building panels that look like marble are being constructed from a surprising material: melted plastic waste from Detroit's auto industry. The architects not only wanted to make a more sustainable material, but also find a way to make it look attractive.

Hitting two birds with one stone, the project is reducing both carbon pollution from the construction industry and the massive amounts of plastic waste from the automotive sector.

x