Researchers make fascinating discovery while investigating battery life of earbuds: 'Hidden dynamics'

"One person has different … habits than another."

It's a tough, energy-depleting world out there, even for our earbuds.

That's according to a fascinating study from the University of Texas that analyzed bud battery life, based on associate professor Yijin Liu's listening experiences.

"This started with my personal headphones. I only wear the right one, and I found that after two years, the left earbud had a much longer battery life. So, we decided to look into it and see what we could find," Liu said in a UT report.

The team used advanced X-ray and infrared scans to learn why the well-used earbud experienced charge-depleting degradation while its little-used twin maintained a longer battery life. And it seems that operating in the world's changing conditions takes a toll, per the report — something the earbuds have in common with people.

Importantly, the findings could be applicable to battery performance in other tech, too.

"They could be exposed to different temperatures. One person has different charging habits than another. And every electric vehicle owner has their own driving style. This all matters," doctoral researcher and study first author Guannan Qian said.

The findings showed that the device's Bluetooth antenna, microphones, and other parts "clashed with the battery" in the bud's small confines, leading to damaging temperature swings. Outside air temperature and quality also played a role. Those, and other "wildcard" factors, contributed to longevity issues, per the team.

The study included other experts in the United States as well as international researchers. The larger group unlocked access to tech that provided a view of the "hidden dynamics of batteries under real-life conditions," according to the summary.

"Most of the time in the lab, we're looking at either pristine and stable conditions or extremes," physicist Xiaojing Huang, from Brookhaven National Laboratory, said.

An extreme example is the nail-penetration test, an aptly named trial that attempts to induce a short circuit. Successful batteries don't smoke or flame afterward, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. By better understanding how everyday use wears on packs, researchers can make improved ones of all sizes, including for EVs.

And already reliable lithium-ion batteries are powering hundreds of miles of range on ever-shortening charge times. A DOE report noted that the median range of all EVs in model year 2023 was 270 miles. For reference, Kelley Blue Book said that Americans, on average, drive less than 40 miles a day. Massachusetts-based 24M Technologies is working on a battery to power 1,000 miles of range on a single charge, crushing distance concerns.

Switching to an EV is crucial to reducing harmful heat-trapping air pollution.

That's because cleaner rides prevent thousands of pounds of planet-warming gases annually. Vehicle exhaust exposes our lungs to suspected carcinogens and is linked to heart, respiratory, and brain diseases, all according to the DOE and Environmental Protection Agency.

What's more, EV drivers can save up to $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance costs. Up to $7,500 in tax breaks remain available for eligible new EVs and $4,000 for used ones, as well.

At UT, the team is encouraging more analysis of common wear and tear and how it impacts battery life.

"As we discover and develop new types of batteries, we must understand the differences between lab conditions and the unpredictability of the real world and react accordingly," Huang said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.