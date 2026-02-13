Passerby shares photo of surprising discovery inside recycling bin: 'What the heck is wrong with people?'

"Why can't I be that lucky?"

Electronic waste is a growing problem worldwide, and one Reddit user uncovered some surprising things people are willing to simply throw away.

They shared photos on the r/eWasteFinds subreddit showing stacks of used Apple laptops, many of which were still functional.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The good news was that the laptops were found in an e-waste center's recycling bin, which was even better news for the person who found them over the holiday season.

"[A] few of them are from 2019, but sadly [they were] iCloud-locked. The rest of 'em are from 2017 and their iCloud [was] unlocked," they commented.

Their find also included an unlocked 2022 MacBook. Many of these devices still had life left in them, so it was unfortunate that people were so swift to get rid of them instead of repurposing them into useful new setups.

According to the 2024 Global E-Waste Monitor report, over 68 million tons of old electronics were discarded in 2022. That's an 82% increase from 2010; the number is continuing to rise.

If old electronic devices are broken, it's essential to ensure they're disposed of properly to recover valuable materials, avoid potential fire hazards, and prevent toxic elements from entering landfills, where they can pollute the environment.

Companies like Apple offer free recycling for their devices with credit towards new purchases, which isn't even the only financial incentive to get your old electronics into the right hands.

New laws are being enacted in 2026 that can benefit owners looking to repair consumer electronics and make the recycling process easier.

WasteDive reported that Colorado and Washington have recently adopted right-to-repair laws that make parts more accessible and help facilitate third-party repairs.

States like Vermont, Illinois, and Oregon enacted or expanded their extended producer responsibility requirements to make it easier for consumers to recycle old products.

A commenter on the subreddit post was surprised at the haul, exclaiming, "Wait, someone threw away a 2022 M2?"

A user offered was both supportive and envious of the original poster, replying: "On the one hand congrats on the find; on the other hand why can't I be that lucky? And third, what the heck is wrong with people?"

