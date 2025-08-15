Older adults see improved health after discovering unexpected hobby: 'One of the best things we have nowadays'

Electric bikes offer the same benefits as regular cycling but with reduced effort, which has made them much more accessible to people hoping to get out on the trails.

Several older adults have shared their glowing reviews of how e-biking has helped keep them active with the San Francisco Chronicle.

Staying active and getting outside has not only improved their physical health, but they've also experienced a remarkable improvement in their mental health, too.

Lucy Dilworth explained how e-bikes have helped keep her active and on the go at the age of 69.

"E-bikes have opened way more than just allowing me to get on the bike, it's allowed me to go on this terrain that I probably wouldn't have tried before," she told the San Francisco Chronicle. "So it's been a real boon and a delight."

Keeping active as we age is crucial for maintaining physical and mental health, as well as allowing people to remain independent and have a good quality of life.

E-bikes have helped to make this easier as they allow people to adjust the level of effort required. This means that people can still get a workout and improve their cardiovascular health while having some motor assistance, which makes it easier than traditional cycling.

Using an e-bike is also a great way to get around and reduces the need to jump in a car. Not only are people getting exercise by doing so, but they are also reducing the amount of harmful pollution they produce when traveling.

E-bikes and other forms of electric transport emit significantly fewer planet-warming gases and pollutants per mile compared to gasoline or diesel-powered cars. This can be further reduced if e-bikes are charged using electricity produced by renewable energy sources such as solar panels.

"An e-bike that provides you with an alternative that you didn't have, that opens up access, it's got to be one of the best things we have nowadays," said Mathias Sorensen, an exercise physiologist at UCSF, as per the San Francisco Chronicle.

