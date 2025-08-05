Homeowner searches for realistic financial advice after in-law raves about solar panels: 'The 30% rebate is being phased out'

A Detroit homeowner turned to Reddit to find answers to a question that many energy-conscious people are wondering right now: Is rooftop solar worth it?

The poster, who had heard glowing reviews about solar panels from out-of-state relatives, sparked a lively debate, bringing a mix of financial insight and real-world advice.

"We're exploring this option," the user wrote on r/Detroit. "My sister and brother in law swear by them and they have 3 electric vehicles and a big house. Zero problems at all. But they live in a diff state."

Solar is also a powerful way to slash home carbon pollution and dodge rising energy costs.

For homeowners looking to explore options, EnergySage offers a free platform to compare local installers, get quick estimates, and understand savings.

Fellow Michigan residents who had already made the switch highlighted solar's benefits, ranging from long-term savings to energy independence.

One user said that although they paid at the high end of the market, the payoff had been worth it. "It has about a 11-12 year payoff, they said. "... I want to be energy self sufficient and green so this is the way."

Another wrote that waiting could mean missing out on major incentives. They said: "It's a good time to act on solar panels because the 30% rebate is being phased out, thanks to the Big Billionaires Bill."

That's a reference to the federal Investment Tax Credit, which stops at the end of this year.

Homeowners must complete installation by the end of the year to qualify for the full 30% benefit, which is potentially worth nearly $10,000, according to EnergySage. (More on the ITC phaseout here.)

A third user said the poster should make sure their roof doesn't need any repairs before installing solar panels because "most roofers won't touch them."

Meanwhile, a fourth described a smooth experience: "Our system provides 80-85% of our electric needs. … Would definitely do it all over again."

