Company stuns riders with high-tech e-bike upgrade designed to transform cycling: 'We are setting new standards'

E-bike brand Aventon took the covers off its latest model recently, according to Electrek.

The Level 3 is the second bike to use the Aventon Control Unit, which houses a whole array of smart device capabilities. These include geofencing — which can lock the bike when taken outside a certain area — real-time GPS tracking thanks to a built-in cellular 4G connection, and theft deterrents, such as remote locking and a passcode system.

The Level 3 caps out at 20 mph speed with 864 watts of peak power from the electric motor. Aventon claims the Level 3 can operate for up to 70 miles on its 36-volt battery.

"We are excited to announce our second addition of next generation e-bikes with our ACU technology," said Aventon CEO JW Zhang. "We are setting new standards on what a smart bike means to our modern customers, elevating their riding experiences."

Cycling is already a great way to cut down on the pollution of driving, and e-bikes provide loads of extra utility. Battery-assisted pedalling can give the extra power needed to get up hills, or even just make normal riding easier and faster.

The success of bikes is contingent on governments providing support, however. Paris has shown that concerted reforms can have major benefits. South Korea has been equally demonstrating how cycling can be married to solar power in imaginative and useful ways. Even drivers benefit from more cyclists because of the reduced road congestion.

The Aventon Level 3 is available for preorder now for $1,899 and will be shipping in April. Remember to check if there are any incentives available before you take the plunge.

Social reactions to the Level 3 launch have been largely positive, and some cyclists have been able to get their hands on in-store stock early. One Redditor had the opportunity to test it alongside the Level 2 predecessor.

"Level 3 pedal assist felt significantly smoother and more natural when riding them back-to-back. Brakes felt a lot nicer. It's a small thing, and I suspect most people won't care, but I love the blinker lights."

"I'm scheduled to pick up two tomorrow. We rode one 2 days ago, and really enjoyed it," said another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.