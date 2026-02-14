Industry expert reveals 'surprising' way to protect yourself during blackouts: 'People are once again dealing with widespread power outages'

This timely advice comes as severe weather is wreaking havoc on communities around the country.

Losing power can be one of the most frustrating things for any homeowner, especially when personal devices are in desperate need of a charge. Luckily, one common item in your garage may be able to offer you some much-needed juice.

Electric bike industry expert Micah Toll shared for Electrek a "surprising" tip that could make a huge difference for those left in the dark following a blackout. By turning to your e-bike's battery, you can charge your phone or any other small personal device that is low on power.

Toll acknowledged that his timely advice comes as severe weather is wreaking havoc on communities around the country.

"As a powerful winter storm sweeps across large parts of the U.S., millions of people are once again dealing with widespread power outages, icy roads, and limited access to basic services," Toll wrote.

And while a blackout may render most of your large appliances useless, your e-bike's built-in USB port can ensure that "phones, radios, headlamps, and bike lights" at least have power. And since many e-bike battery models can hold between 500 and 1,000 watt-hours, you can keep those devices charged during extended outages.

Toll explained that paying attention to your region's forecast can prove to be a wise choice. If a severe winter storm is making its approach, ensure your e-bike is fully charged so its battery can perform during emergency situations.

Even when the sun is shining and the weather is cooperating, e-bikes can be very beneficial to your well-being. An e-bike can even help save you a ton of money if you commute with one to work, replacing your car.

Using an e-bike can also come with a number of health benefits, offering a great source of daily exercise that can be easily achieved. And thanks to the electric assist on e-bikes, they can offer low-impact workouts for those with health concerns.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Upway is an excellent place to find an e-bike that fits your needs and lifestyle. With its wide selection of great bikes, you can find one for up to 60% off retail. And if you're looking to sell your old e-bike, Upway can be the perfect way to earn some extra cash.

No matter what type of e-bike you own, pairing it with home solar can enhance your savings by reducing charging costs. TCD's Solar Explorer helps homeowners understand their options and save money when going solar.

TCD partners not only simplify the process with concierge-level service, but they can also help homeowners save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation by curating competitive bids from vetted local installers. TCD partners also provide $0 down subscription options.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



