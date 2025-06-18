Researchers make game-changing development that could solve major issue with solar panels: 'Causes an increase in the durability'

Researchers at the Federal University of ABC in Brazil have discovered a way to enhance durability in solar cells for use in common applications, according to an article posted to TechXplore.

There are many options when it comes to photovoltaic (solar) technology. One of the more promising has been perovskite solar cells, as they cost less to produce and are equally efficient as silicon cells, as the article detailed. Additionally, they're flexible enough to have multiple potential applications.

The perovskite family consists of materials made with differing chemical compositions that share a common structure. Perovskites created from formamidinium and methylammonium are the most commonly used in solar cells, per TechXplore.

However, these solar cells have run into a significant issue; they rapidly degrade, which limits their use in day-to-day life.

The researchers in Brazil may have found a solution. Their study, conducted at the Federal University of ABC, tested whether adding more formamidinium cations to these cells would prevent degradation when exposed to humidity and ambient temperatures.

The researchers found that solar cells with 25% or more of formamidinium had 80% efficiency at the end of the study's 90-day test period. Meanwhile, cells made without formamidinium immediately showed a decrease in efficiency and then ceased functioning at the 30-day mark.

The coordinator of the study, professor André Sarto Polo, explained in the article on TechXplore, "This work demonstrates how the incorporation of FA+ cations into MA+-based perovskites causes an increase in the durability of perovskite solar cells fabricated and measured under ambient conditions."

The results of this study open up the prospect of creating more durable perovskite solar cells that may be able to be used in applications such as tents, clothing, and windows. They could also be produced at an even lower cost. As an alternative to resource-intensive sources that depend on an energy grid, perovskite solar cells could save governments, corporations, and individuals a ton.

More durable perovskite solar cells also contribute to the sustainability goal of curbing pollution by switching from dirty energy to diversified clean energy sources. A reduction in the amount of heat-trapping pollution caused by dirty energy could significantly lower the number of health issues people face, as it would result in cleaner air and water.

Although it may be a while before we see more widespread use of perovskite solar cells, this study demonstrates their potential for highly beneficial applications.

Until then, one of the best ways to take advantage of clean energy innovations and save money is by having solar panels installed on your home, which can lower your energy bill to as little as $0 per month. Finding solar installers in your area is easy with EnergySage's free service, which makes it a breeze to find and compare quotes and potentially save up to $10,000 on panel installation.

For those more interested in avoiding the upfront costs of solar panels, consider leasing them. Palmetto's LightReach program can install and maintain solar panels for $0 down and lets you lock in low energy rates.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.