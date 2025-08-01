Dumpster diver builds incredible tech setup using materials found in trash: 'Beyond cool'

A dumpster diver wowed internet users with their clever DIY computer project. After sourcing various PC parts from their dumpster-diving adventures, the original poster was able to build their own computer.

"I've been dumpster diving for about a year now, mostly just for fun, and I've always wanted a PC, so naturally I started keeping anything that looked PC related," the OP wrote on Reddit. "One day, it kind of hit me.. wait, I might actually be able to build something from this."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Everything except three parts was sourced from the dumpster, and even those were acquired secondhand on Facebook Marketplace.

"To me, this build is more than just a random PC, this was trash molded into my own treasure!!" shared the OP.

Redditors were impressed with the OP's computer-making skills and even more impressed that the DIY computer runs.

"This is the sickest custom PC I've ever seen," wrote one user. "Major props to you OP."

"Legit you are a low key hero for this," commented another Redditor.

Dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states; however, it's important to check your local trespassing laws before sifting through a dumpster.

Across the country, divers have discovered a wide range of items, including unopened beauty products, electronics, and clothing. By removing these products from the dumpsters, divers keep them from crowding landfills, where they emit harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

E-waste, especially, is difficult to recycle, so minimizing waste by reusing old electronic parts is not only a great way to save money but also a great way to help the planet.

Redditors continued to congratulate the OP on completing such an awesome project.

"Beyond cool, I thought I had something going when I made my first PC with leftover parts from retired builds of my older friends," responded one user. "But working with mostly rescued material is so so rad. Props to you!"

