Five U.S. military installations make electrifying changes: 'Allows the Army to contribute to a more reliable commercial grid'

It's a big step toward the federal government's goal of running on 100% clean energy by 2030.

Five U.S. military bases are leading the charge in America's clean energy revolution, and it's a win-win for national security and your wallet.

The U.S. Department of Defense just announced a groundbreaking partnership with Duke Energy to power five military installations in North Carolina and South Carolina with 100% clean electricity, according to Electrek. This $248 million deal will bring two new 135-megawatt solar farms online by September 2026, providing an estimated 4.8 million megawatt hours of clean power over 15 years.

The solar farms will provide power to Fort Liberty, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, and Shaw Air Force Base.

This move isn't just about making our armed forces more eco-friendly — it's about creating a more resilient and cost-effective energy system for everyone.

By tapping into Duke Energy's Green Source Advantage program, these military bases are offsetting their power purchases with renewable energy connected to the grid. This means more stable energy prices and a reduced reliance on dirty fuels.

The benefits of this solar switch-up extend far beyond base boundaries. As these installations reduce their carbon footprint, they're also helping to create a more reliable commercial grid. This strengthens the resilience of defense communities where soldiers, military families, and civilians live.

Plus, it's a big step toward the federal government's goal of running on 100% clean energy by 2030.

This initiative isn't just good for the planet — it's great for your pocket, too. As more large-scale renewable projects come online, they help drive down the overall cost of clean energy. This means cheaper, cleaner electricity for everyone in the long run.

Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment, put it best: "Our continuing collaboration with Duke Energy allows the Army to contribute to a more reliable commercial grid that strengthens the resilience of the defense communities where our soldiers, military families, and civilians live."

By embracing solar power, these military bases show us how to build a brighter, cleaner future. It's proof that when it comes to energy, what's good for national security can be good for your financial and environmental security, too.

