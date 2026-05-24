Driver alarmed by spider living inside car vent gets surprising response: 'He is a friend'

"Poison: if you eat it, you get harmed. Venom: if it bites/stings you, you get harmed."

A driver who spotted a sizable spider living inside their car air vent turned to Reddit for help with identifying the arachnid.

In a post in the Reddit forum r/whatisthisbug, the car owner shared a photo of the spider tucked into the air conditioning vent.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Commenters on the post declared that the creature was a bold jumping spider, or Phidippus audax, a common North American species known for its stocky body, sharp eyesight, and curious behavior.

"That's a jumping spider and he is a friend," wrote one person.

The original poster had also asked if the spider was poisonous, but, as multiple users pointed out, "poisonous" and "venomous" are not the same thing.

One commenter explained it simply: "Poison: if you eat it, you get harmed. Venom: if it bites/stings you, you get harmed."

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Another explained that while nearly all spiders are venomous to some degree, this one is not considered dangerous to humans. Others said jumping spiders rarely bite people and are more interested in hunting small prey than bothering drivers.

The post serves as a reminder that a startling wildlife encounter does not always mean immediate danger. Misidentifying animals can lead people to panic, kill beneficial creatures, or use unnecessary pesticides indoors and around vehicles.

The thread's positive overall tone highlights a broader shift in how many people think about spiders, especially jumping spiders, which have become internet favorites thanks to their large forward-facing eyes and unusually interactive behavior.

At the same time, not everyone in the thread embraced the "cute spider" framing. One longtime keeper pushed back against common comparisons between spiders and puppies, saying the rhetoric can encourage impulsive pet purchases by people drawn in by their appearance.

If you find a spider in your car, the most practical advice from the thread was simple: Relocate it before turning on the heat or air. A cup is often enough to safely contain a small spider and move it outside. That approach protects both the animal and the person who found it.

For many people, the bigger takeaway is mindset. Slowing down, getting an ID, and avoiding a reflexive fear response can make unexpected encounters with small wildlife much less stressful.

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