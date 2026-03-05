German researchers make incredible EV breakthrough to slash charging times: 'This makes electric cars more suitable for everyday use'

The effort will culminate with a prototype run at the LaSiSe test track in Selm, Germany.

Researchers in the European Union intend to make an unprecedented high-voltage electric vehicle — and they have under 42 months to do it.

If successful, the prototype will charge faster and travel farther than potentially any EV to date, eliminating some of the final fears of still-skeptical motorists, according to a news release from Dortmund University of Applied Sciences in Germany.

The EU-funded project is called ODYSSEV, short for Optimised Dynamics of High-Voltage Powertrains: Developing Sustainable Systems for Electric Vehicles. Dortmund is heavily involved in the research.

"High-voltage technologies beyond 800 volts not only enable dramatically shorter charging times, but also lighter vehicles thanks to thinner cables and higher overall efficiency through reduced energy losses. This makes electric cars more suitable for everyday use and more attractive to a broad range of buyers," Dortmund professor Markus Thoben said.

The experts are shooting for 1,000 volts or higher, unlocking much better performance. To maximize the benefits, researchers want to use thinner, well-insulated cables, which will reduce overall weight and costs. But demand for insulation is high, and there are overheating risks. Those are concerns that ODYSSEV's team intends to solve.

EV battery voltage is also being studied in other labs, along with alternative chemistries, as part of efforts to improve performance.

It's important to note that current batteries provide for speedy power-ups. The cheapest way to charge is at home with a Level 2 plug-in, which can provide up to 40 miles per hour, according to experts at Qmerit. It reported that EV owners can save hundreds to thousands of dollars — for every 13,489 miles traveled — by juicing up at home. That's compared to gas or public stations that levy fees.

For reference, standard outlets charge EVs the slowest, typically taking up to 40 or more hours to boost a battery from zero to 80%. Public stalls are the fastest and can provide that level of energy in under 20 minutes, depending on the vehicle and technology, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For its part, ODYSSEV includes 14 research partners from eight countries. The project is inclusive, including the development chain, motor, battery, and other details.

The effort will culminate with a prototype run at the LaSiSe test track in Selm, Germany, per the release. It started with a January kickoff event in Spain.

"Our task is to orchestrate the complex interplay of all components and accelerate the development processes," research associate Seyed Saeed Mirsafian said about Dortmund's involvement.

