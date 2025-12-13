Researchers make game-changing breakthrough that could solve major issue with EVs: 'Can truly power the future'

Researchers in South Korea have made a substantial breakthrough in increasing the voltage capabilities of all-solid-state batteries.

Scientists at Yonsei University, Dongguk University, KAIST, and other institutes designed a new fluoride-based solid electrolyte that increased the cycling stability of batteries, according to a study published in the journal Nature Energy.

Yoon Seok Jung, senior author of the paper, explained the logic behind the landmark study.

"This project began with a simple but fundamental question: why not push battery chemistry beyond 5 volts?" he told Tech Xplore.

Increasing energy density is a crucial step in advancing technologies such as electric vehicles because it enables batteries to store more energy in lighter, smaller packages.

Longer battery life means greater savings for EV owners down the line, as vehicles become more efficient and require less frequent recharging. Paired with infrastructure like solar panels at home, drivers can increase their savings.

Many ASSB studies have focused on chlorine-based solid electrolytes due to their effective cycling stability in batteries.

However, these electrolytes struggle to remain stable when combined with spinel systems, a class of cathodes for lithium-ion batteries that function at voltages over 5V.

To combat this issue, researchers took a different approach, investigating fluoride-based solid electrolytes, which were rarely considered previously.

What they landed on was a new electrolyte with a protective fluoride-based shielding layer, which — when synthesized — creates fast Li+ pathways through "partial Cl substitution and surface reduction of Ti."

"This combination enables the layer to remain stable at voltages above 5.5 V while maintaining high ionic conductivity," Jung explained, per Tech Xplore. "In essence, it protects the interface and ensures smooth ion transport even under extreme operating conditions."

The new electrolyte's potential cannot be overstated, providing a safer approach to ASSBs with high-voltage capacities.

"This research goes beyond a single material; it defines a new design rule for building safe, durable, and high-energy batteries that can truly power the future," Jung explained to Interesting Engineering.

