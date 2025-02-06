Researchers develop innovative tech to help design future city heating systems: 'Suppliers are taking a big step'

Researchers in Germany have developed a simulation tool that optimizes the management of climate-friendly district heating.

According to Tech Xplore, researchers with the German publicly owned Fraunhofer Society are able to predict load peaks and plan new grids by simulating heat flows throughout the entire network.

Within the next few years, municipal utility companies and heat suppliers will shift their district heating networks to CO2-free operations. However, these networks have become difficult to efficiently manage as a result of grid changes and the decentralization of the networks.

That's where the AD Net Heat Project comes in. Thanks to new software developments, network operators can utilize the software to oversee both the temperature and flow conditions at any point in the district heating network.

"This allows us to make predictions about heat flows and demand at consumption points during live operation," Dr. Matthias Eimer from the Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Mathematics ITWM told Tech Xplore. "Municipal utility companies and energy suppliers can use this data to observe and manage the network, with all its various dynamics, in real time."

Tech Xplore calls the new software the physical grid's "digital twin," as it provides key insights, including grid topology, the lengths and cross-sections of pipes, and the number and position of feed-in and consumption points.

With the AD Net Heat Project, operations are not only more efficient and cost-effective but also more environmentally friendly. The new software eliminates the need to utilize additional energy sources and reduces unnecessary energy losses.

As a result, the AD Net Heat Project not only optimizes daily operations but also makes the district heating network more stable. The new software also has planning capabilities for commissioning new grids.

"By doing this, municipal utility companies and district heating suppliers are taking a big step toward a climate-neutral heat supply that conserves resources," Dr. Eimer told Tech Xplore. "They are also lowering their costs."

