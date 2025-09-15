Scientists make incredible breakthrough after aiming powerful lasers at diamond: 'An inherently brittle material'

For the first time, researchers at the University of California San Diego witnessed diamond capsules undergo shock-induced amorphization, a major discovery with implications for fusion energy.

According to Interesting Engineering, they used powerful lasers to compress a diamond capsule and simulate nuclear fusion processes. The goal is to create a symmetrical implosion that releases nuclear fusion energy.

However, when subjected to extreme laser pressure and heat, the diamonds exhibit flaws, leading to asymmetrical implosions. That means less stability and less energy.

This study was able to control the pressure to amorphize a diamond capsule, meaning the diamond's atomic structure collapsed. Now, scientists have a better understanding of how pressure and heat trigger amorphization.

"Diamond is an inherently brittle material, lacking dislocation activity under ambient conditions," the study explained.

The experiment revealed that at a pressure of 69 gigapascals (GPa), the capsules did not amorphize. They only showed elastic deformation. But at 115 GPa, the pressure created flaws and defects in the diamond.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

This observation represents a significant step in advancing the creation and collection of nuclear fusion energy. Fusion energy is a form of green and nearly limitless power that's created by combining two light atomic materials, forming a heavier one. This releases massive amounts of energy without creating harmful emissions.

Fusion energy could reduce society's dependence on oil and gas. These substances are expensive and limited.

An energy source like nuclear fusion could reduce the cost of electricity for everyone, benefiting individuals, communities, and companies alike. Depleting the world's oil or gas deposits wouldn't be catastrophic, which means heightened energy security for all.

Oil and gas also require intensive extraction processes that consume resources and generate pollution. And when the fuels are burned, they release planet-warming gases that contaminate air, water, and soil. Finding an alternative to these fuels would create a cooler, cleaner future for everyone.

It sounds like a dream, but it's still complicated. Nuclear energy leaves behind radioactive waste, has high upfront costs, and could be used for unsavory purposes, such as weapon creation. Nevertheless, this new study brings the world a step closer to a better understanding and utilization of nuclear fusion, which doesn't produce long-lasting radioactive waste like nuclear fission.

The data collected in this study can be used to further research at institutions like the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, per Interesting Engineering. It could lead to the development of a new energy source one day, ultimately benefiting Earth and everyone on it.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.