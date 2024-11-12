American facility to house one of the world's most powerful lasers to aid in effort to achieve limitless energy: 'Could redefine global energy solutions'

Its research will include using a unique cluster of high-intensity, high-repetition lasers focused on a single target aiming to achieve fusion.

Colorado State University will open a new laser research facility in 2026 to strengthen efforts to use fusion technology to provide clean energy, according to a report by Interesting Engineering.

Fusion is a form of power generation accomplished by fusing atomic nuclei together, similar to the process that powers the sun. It has long been a holy grail in the clean energy sector, as it holds the promise of safe, sustainable and nearly limitless clean energy without the emission of planet-heating gases.

A pickup truck loaded with fusion fuel would be equivalent to 2 million metric tons of dirty coal, or 10 million barrels of oil, as the Department of Energy explained.

The Advanced Technology Lasers for Applications and Science facility is part of a 40-year partnership with the DOE's Fusion Energy Sciences Program, along with a new collaboration with industry-leading Marvel Fusion, according to a press release.

"As a top institution recognized both for research and for sustainability, CSU is a fitting home for this facility," CSU President Amy Parsons shared at a recent groundbreaking ceremony.

"We have been a leader in laser research for decades, and our faculty are advancing critical technologies. This new facility will house one of the most powerful lasers in the world and establishes CSU as a nexus for laser fusion research."

The new structure will be built near the school's existing laser research-focused buildings, and incorporate an updated version of its existing ultrahigh-power laser, which was developed at CSU. In addition, two new laser systems will be provided by Marvel Fusion.

The facility will also use the three ultrahigh-power lasers to explore interdisciplinary work on other topics, including medicine, microchip lithography, and detailed X-ray imaging of rapidly moving objects, such as turbine engines.

"Fusion energy has the potential to revolutionize the approach to sustainable power, providing a virtually limitless clean energy source," Marvel Fusion chief operating officer Heike Freund said, per Interesting Engineering.

"This collaboration sets CSU and MF at the forefront of cutting-edge research, paving the way for transformative advancements that could redefine global energy solutions."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.