  • Tech Tech

Scientists uncover shocking new use for common medical device: '[It] was astonishingly effective'

This process could transform how companies handle wastewater.

by Jenna Reilly
This process could transform how companies handle wastewater.

Photo Credit: iStock

Researchers have discovered a new way to use dialysis medical technology to treat high-salinity organic wastewaters — a type of wastewater that's normally difficult to process, per a Rice University article posted on Tech Xplore. 

Dialysis is used to treat kidney failure in humans by filtering waste and unneeded fluid from their blood. Once the blood is drawn from the body and cleansed through a machine called a dialyzer, it's returned to the patient via a different needle or tube. 

Rice University researchers collaborated with colleagues from Guangdong University of Technology to conduct dialysis technology experiments on high-salinity organic wastewaters. Detailed in the study published in Nature Water, the team found that mimicking this method allowed them to separate salts from organic substances with minimal dilution of the wastewater. 

High-salinity organic wastewaters typically pose difficult challenges for conventional methods of treatment processing. This dialysis technology has the potential to reduce environmental impacts while lowering costs and enabling the recovery of critical resources.

"Dialysis was astonishingly effective in separating the salts from the organics in our trials," said Menachem Elimelech, a corresponding author on the study. 

"It's an exciting discovery with the potential to redefine how we handle some of our most intractable wastewater challenges," Elimelech said in the Tech Xplore article.

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

The current treatment process for this type of wastewater requires excessive amounts of freshwater and a lot of energy. Researchers found the dialysis technology reduces water consumption and operational energy demands — saving water and decreasing pollution.

Technology advancements like this can make a huge dent in pollution output, keeping our air cleaner and reducing the impacts of the climate crisis. Massive industries like the pharmaceutical, textile manufacturing, and petrochemical sectors generate high-salinity organic wastewater.

A new process that cuts down on water consumption and pollution output from treating the wastewaters created by major industries could make a significant impact on curbing rising global temperatures. 

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Dialysis offers a sustainable solution for treating complex, high-salinity waste streams by conserving freshwater, reducing energy costs and minimizing fouling," Elimelech said in the Tech Xplore article. "Its diffusion-driven approach could revolutionize the treatment of some of the most challenging industrial wastewaters."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x