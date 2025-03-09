Experts warn of hidden health threat impacting millions: 'People realize how severe this is only after their health deteriorates'

More than 2 million people across the globe died from diabetes and related kidney diseases in 2021.

As temperatures climb across the globe, more people are at risk of life-threatening conditions associated with diabetes.

What's happening?

Asha Sonawane, 65, recalls once working in agricultural fields for 12-hour shifts, but worsening heat in India's Maharashtra state has left her dehydrated, exacerbating her diabetes mellitus and forcing her to stay inside.

Sonawane is one example of a growing trend — Yale Climate Connections reported that rising global temperatures are making life harder for those living with this condition and possibly contributing to an increase in cases. For instance, the publication shared that one study determined that a 1 degree Celsius rise in global temperatures could lead to more than 100,000 new diabetes cases annually in the United States alone.

"People realize how severe this is only after their health deteriorates to the point where they can't work in the fields anymore," Sonawane told the news site.

Why are worsening diabetes symptoms concerning?

According to the article, more than 2 million people across the globe died from diabetes and related kidney diseases in 2021. Extreme outdoor temperatures seem to exacerbate some life-threatening conditions related to type 2 diabetes, including low blood sugar and ventricular arrhythmia, a condition that can lead to fainting or sudden cardiac arrest.

Diabetes isn't the only health threat that scientists are worried about in the warming world, though. For instance, skin conditions such as acne, psoriasis, and cancer are worsening because of higher temperatures. And extreme heat, which the World Health Organization says is on the rise, can lead to heat stroke, a life-threatening condition.

Plus, extreme weather events linked to the changing climate are threatening crops and creating a mental health crisis for farmers in places such as Montana.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

To help people better manage their diabetes in the heat, Yale Climate Connections pointed to recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include drinking plenty of water, testing blood sugar often, keeping medicine and equipment out of the heat, making a plan for power outages, and staying inside in air conditioning when it's hottest.

Meanwhile, we can all do our part to slow the overheating of our planet by reducing our reliance on dirty energy sources including coal, oil, and natural gas, which the United Nations reports are responsible for more than three-fourths of all warming pollution. For instance, Wales is banning most new roadway projects to cut down on carbon pollution, while Tokyo is requiring most new buildings to have solar panels.

You can make an impact by taking simple actions such as enrolling in a community solar program, taking public transit more, and voting for candidates who support climate-action legislation.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




