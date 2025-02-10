  • Tech Tech

Scientists make stunning breakthrough after studying dangerous nuclear waste: 'We were surprised'

With this discovery, waste management sites can enhance cleanup technology and reduce contamination risks.

by Veronica Booth
With this discovery, waste management sites can enhance cleanup technology and reduce contamination risks.

Photo Credit: Washington State University

A small team of researchers from Washington State University found a way to detect salt in vitrified nuclear waste melters, improving waste management safety. 

The scientists combined millimeter wave technology with terahertz radiometry. The technology can detect minuscule quantities of salt in nuclear waste melters. WSU Insider reported on this impressive advancement. The study was published in the journal Measurement.

Why is this an incredible achievement? It's a complex process that is good for humans and the environment.

Nuclear waste sounds terrifying, and it can be if not properly managed. According to the World Nuclear Association, only 3% of all nuclear waste is "high-level waste." This means it's particularly dangerous. It contains 95% of the radioactivity from all nuclear waste. Most of this waste is nuclear fuel. 

Vitrification is an effective way of disposing of and storing this high-level waste. It turns the waste into glass. Vitrification locks in the radioactive elements, preventing radioactive leaks, which can harm the environment

During vitrification, chloride and fluoride salts can form. Because salt dissolves in water, it compromises the glass. If it's exposed to water during storage, salt in the glass causes leaks. The WSU scientists discovered a way to identify salt formations during the vitrification. 

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

By finding these salt formations early, waste management sites can enhance cleanup technology and reduce contamination risks. The vitrification process occurs in large melters, which achieve high temperatures. 

John Bussey, one of the study's lead authors, explained that this new technology means "the melters could be monitored to know if we should change what is being put in the melt."

The researchers hope to utilize this new technique at the Hanford Site, which was used to create plutonium for the first nuclear bomb. The nuclear waste there is highly complex, raising the likelihood of salt formations.

Would you feel safe living in a home that was built in less than a day?

Sign me up ✅

No freaking way 🙅

I'd have to see it first 👀

I'm not sure 🤔

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Ian Wells, another lead author of the study, explained how comparing different melts helped pinpoint troubling changes. "We can clearly identify what is happening based on that behavior," he said. 

The monitoring technique means melters showing signs of salt can be adjusted before the salt forms. "We were surprised by how sensitive a probe it was even with very small amounts of salt," Wells told WSU Insider. The monitoring technique's effectiveness is extremely promising.

This is excellent news, as it means nuclear waste can be managed more safely. Nuclear energy is one of the cleanest forms of energy. It causes no pollution or heat-trapping gas pollution. This salt-detecting technology only makes nuclear power a more viable alternative to dirty fuels

Nuclear energy is also cheaper than coal or gas. A shift toward nuclear power would mean more affordable energy for everyone. These exciting developments help work toward a world wherein humans don't have to rely on costly energy sources that harm the planet.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x