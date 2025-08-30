Researchers discover new strategy for detecting dangerous materials lurking in our bodies: 'We're pointing the way'

Microplastics and nanoplastics are difficult to measure in foods, plants, and our bodies, making it challenging to understand their effects on human health. However, a research team from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, is outlining practices to assess the threat these plastics pose to human health and beyond.

What's happening?

Microplastics and nanoplastics (MNPs), tiny fragments from everyday items such as packaging, clothing, and bottles, have been found in nearly every human organ and tissue. Scientists have struggled to measure their presence in our bodies because existing tools are designed for water samples rather than living organisms.

A new review led by researchers at UMass outlines best practices that could change that. Published in Nature, the work provides a road map for detecting and categorizing MNPs in various biological samples.

"Every biological sample represents a different matrix," said Baoshan Xing, the leader of the international research team, in an article from UMass. An apple, for example, "is composed of fibrous material, while MNPs in your body can be embedded in fats and proteins." In clams, they will have shell materials, and trees/plants will contain lignin.

Developing precise methods for processing and analyzing these samples is crucial for understanding plastics' impact on human health.

Why is it concerning?

MNPs aren't just everywhere in our environment; they're in us. Studies have found them in lungs, blood, and even placentas during pregnancy. While scientists are still putting together what that means, early evidence links plastic exposure to health issues, ranging from inflammation and hormone disruption to conditions like Parkinson's and cancer.

The problem is only growing as single-use plastics flood our daily lives, breaking down into small enough particles to enter our food, water, and air. Yet without standardized testing, it's been nearly impossible to pin down how much plastic people carry inside their bodies and what risks those particles pose to our long-term health.

What's being done?

The UMass team is calling for a universal standard for identifying and characterizing MNPs that would allow scientists worldwide to consistently detect, measure, and compare microplastics in biological samples.

This includes tailored strategies for separating MNPs from various biological materials as well as protocols for examining polymer types, shapes, and MNP surface characteristics.

Given the infinite variability in shape, size, and surface characteristics, the team suggests employing multiple machine learning algorithms to accomplish this.

"There are no accepted protocols yet," said Xing, per UMass, "but we're pointing the way, and the day is not far off when we'll be able to accurately detect, characterize, and quantify MNPs in biological samples."

While we wait for the science to catch up, everyday consumers can help shrink the plastic problem by reducing reliance on disposable plastics and choosing reusable alternatives whenever possible.

While we wait for the science to catch up, everyday consumers can help shrink the plastic problem by reducing reliance on disposable plastics and choosing reusable alternatives whenever possible.