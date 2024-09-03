First-of-its-kind research shows success in battle against highly dangerous, mosquito-spread disease: 'We are very pleased'

These results are promising, considering everything up until now has been guesswork.

The only vaccine approved for fighting a mosquito-borne virus has been confirmed to be effective and safe by global analysis.

The vaccine TAK-003, better known as Qdenga, has an efficacy rate of over 50% in reducing cases of Dengue, per a study led by scholars from the University of Bologna and the University of Ferrara published in the journal Vaccines.

"This is the first comprehensive global analysis, and we are very pleased with the data," said Lamberto Manzoli, who coordinated the study, as reported by Medical Xpress.

Dengue infects about 400 million people annually and has caused more than 3 million deaths, according to Medical Xpress. The disease is particularly strong in areas with warmer climates, which makes our warming climate a concern as outbreaks continue to spread.

Researchers used data from 19 scientific studies on the vaccine thus far, covering 20,000 individual cases. Of those who received both doses required for complete vaccination, 90% developed antibodies against the virus.

It was also noted that the majority of those who only received one dose also developed antibodies — more than 70% of adults and more than 90% of children and adolescents.

"Given the results in terms of safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy, the administration of two doses can undoubtedly be a key tool for Dengue prevention," said Maria Elena Flacco, the study's lead author, per Medical Xpress. "The currently available vaccine can therefore be very useful not only for populations in endemic areas but also for travelers from non-risk areas."

Qdenga was approved in Europe in December 2022 and is the only prevention strategy available. These results are promising, considering everything up until now has been guesswork.

With Dengue cases rising in the U.S. along with rising summer temperatures, a remedy that has had promising results is a great relief.

Hot weather increases the metabolism of mosquitoes, making them more blood-hungry. Humid weather is the perfect breeding ground for these insects, and it also helps incubate viruses, which allows more time for diseases like Dengue, Zika, and malaria to spread.

It's all the more reason to take action and help cool our planet by reducing single-use plastic, shopping at secondhand stores, and switching to natural cleaning products.

If you find yourself in a mosquito-heavy area, keep them away by adding rosemary to your bonfire, planting one of 13 plants they despise, or burning coffee grounds.

