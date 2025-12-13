Researchers sound alarm after discovering 'warning signal' in Dead Sea: 'It was a jarring moment'

"[This] made it clear how deep and severe the phenomenon is."

The lowest point on Earth is becoming a cautionary tale for the rest of the world about the rapidly accelerating dangers of plastic pollution.

What's happening?

The Press Service of Israel caught up with the authors of a study titled, "Warning signal from the Dead Sea: Plastic pollution at the deepest hypersaline lake." Their findings, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, revealed flash floods, extreme salinity, and falling water levels are turning the geoheritage site into a living laboratory of human waste.

The Dead Sea is a popular tourist destination, not only for its natural superlatives but for its unique buoyancy that allows humans (and trash) to float.

The researchers relayed that the Kidron Stream is taking heaping amounts of trash from Jerusalem to the Dead Sea. As a closed basin, that material only leaves through human intervention. That made it a prime area of study for the scientists to see the full range and journey of plastics and microplastics.

What the study uncovered was alarming.

"We saw not only a dramatic retreat of the coastline but also enormous amounts of plastic floating on the water's surface," the authors recalled. "It was a jarring moment that made it clear how deep and severe the phenomenon is."





The last generation has witnessed a monumental increase in plastic waste. Newer formations of plastic trash called "plastic rings" are now reaching hundreds of kilograms in size. The researchers said that by 2030, a single plastic ring could gather a metric ton (2,204 pounds) of plastic waste.

"This study reports plastic pollution from the lowest place on Earth … and highlights the lasting environmental legacy of unmanaged plastic waste," the authors wrote.

Why is the Dead Sea's plastic crisis important?

The study not only provides a useful place to observe the scope of plastic pollution but illustrates the future dangers of it.

If left alone, plastic pollution could completely take over the area, making getting to the Dead Sea difficult. The researchers also noted the concerning truth that even though awareness of the dangers of plastic pollution is rising, the problem is accelerating.

There's a long-term possibility that it could become dangerously polluted and affect nearby areas. To that point, part of the study examined microplastics that could leach out into the water and surrounding areas. While our understanding of microplastics is incomplete, there are worrisome studies on their impacts on human and animal health.

What's being done about the Dead Sea's plastic crisis?

The authors of the study stressed the urgency of preventing further plastic influx in a variety of ways. Identifying its sources, improving waste management, expanding recycling initiatives, and educating the public were ones they listed off.

Their work in documenting just how bad the problem is getting at the Dead Sea should play a large role in the education front. More monitoring can also help. The researchers suggested regular surveys to find where the biggest leaks were and where trash laws aren't being followed.

The authors issued a stark warning about potential indifference.

"Without responsible management and guardianship, it will be lost," they told TPS.

