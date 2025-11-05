Scientists issue warning after discovering concerning hazard lurking in food supply: 'Far-reaching consequences'

"Our results are particularly important for better assessing the risks."

In a development that could jeopardize human health, microscopic bits of plastic are now found in the cells of farm animals.

What's happening?

A team of researchers from Italy and Germany has found nanoplastics in cell cultures from pigs and cows, according to a Research Institute for Farm Animal Biology report published by Phys.org.

While microplastics are tiny plastic particles ranging in size from 1 micron to 5 millimeters (5,000 microns), nanoplastics are even smaller, measuring less than 1 micron. That's less than one-25,000th of an inch.

Scientists have found these minuscule plastics in cultures from cells that contribute to cows' reproduction and pigs' muscle formation — called bovine granulosa cells and porcine myoblasts, in biology lingo.

Researchers have more work to do to determine exactly how nanoplastics affect cell function, but they fear that the particles could have negative consequences on livestock health — and on the health of the humans who eat them.

"Since we still know far too little about nanoplastics, and detection is difficult, our results are particularly important for better assessing the risks," said Dr. Anja Baufeld from the Cell Physiology and Reproduction working group at the Research Institute for Farm Animal Biology. "When we saw that nanoplastics were entering the cells, we knew that this could have far-reaching consequences."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Why is this study important?

Nanoplastics could weaken cows' ovarian cells, affecting their ability to reproduce, per Earth.com. They could also slow muscle growth in pigs, affecting the quality of pork products. Humans are likely to come into contact with nanoplastics when they consume products derived from these animals.

Combined with other research that has found nanoplastics in chicken embryos, the discovery shows how plastic pollution has made its way into all levels of the food chain.

Plastics are everywhere, from the clothes we wear to the packaging for our food. These petroleum-derived materials don't break down in the same way as organic substances. Instead, they flake off into particles that are invisible to the naked eye.

Microplastics can enter our bodies when we ingest them with food. The study suggests that beef and pork consumption could be a pathway for microplastics and nanoplastics.

What's being done about microplastics?

The ubiquity of plastics makes them difficult to avoid completely, but it's easy to limit exposure by switching to a reusable glass or metal water bottle or choosing reusable food containers made from glass, stainless steel, or silicone.

While cutting down on meat might not eliminate one's exposure to microplastics, it's certainly one way to avoid the consequences that the study mentions — all while being easy on your budget, your health, and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.