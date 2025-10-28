Scientists make incredible tech breakthrough using tea: 'Naturally extracted'

Drinking tea is a great way to recharge your batteries, and it turns out that compounds in tea work the same way for dead lithium-ion batteries as well, according to new research.

In a news release from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, researchers from the facility's Institute of Solid State Physics explained that they used polyphenols — plant-based chemical compounds famous for their antioxidant properties — extracted from tea leaves to revive lithium-ion cathode materials.

The technique could provide an affordable, energy-saving, and planet-friendly solution to the growing e-waste crisis, which includes lithium batteries, and improve recycling methods, making electric vehicles more accessible and cost-effective.

Recycling lithium-ion batteries more efficiently will also help the environment by keeping resources in circulation and preventing heavy metals and other chemicals from leaching into groundwater and soil in landfills. Plus, mining for the minerals used in batteries is an energy-intensive process that can contaminate water sources, deplete water resources, degrade land, and release harmful carbon pollution, per Earth.org.

As the team explained, having an effective recycling strategy for battery materials is crucial, given the continued growth in demand for electric vehicles. Currently, conventional recycling methods rely on harsh chemicals or high temperatures to separate metals, but these techniques aren't economically viable for lithium-iron phosphate cathode materials, which contain fewer valuable metals.

Researchers solved this problem by using direct regeneration technology to restore the cathode material without breaking it down to the atomic level — a more energy-efficient, less wasteful approach.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Using "naturally extracted tea polyphenols as electron donors," the team fully reversed the damage to the battery components. It also improved the longevity and performance of the regenerated cathodes by adding an aluminum source during the restoration process, helping repair missing or defective carbon layers that coat the cathode particles and are crucial for electron-ion transport.

In layman's terms, the polyphenols in the tea were able to restore the battery cathode materials to their original form, so if this process is scaled up, it could be a game changer for the EV industry.

"This scalable healing and stabilizing strategy [has] large potential to strike a balance between specific capacity repairing and stability improvement in the regeneration process," the researchers wrote in the study, published in the journal Advanced Materials.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.