Game-changing program could help solve major issue with electric vehicles: 'There's a misconception'

Canadian drivers are now going to have an easier time addressing their dead electric vehicle batteries while stopping hazardous waste from polluting their soil and water.

Electric Autonomy reported that a new battery recovery program, first tested in Quebec, has been expanded nationwide. Call2Recycle Canada is behind the program. Big automakers are pitching in to ensure drivers don't have to foot extra bills.

Old packs are an environmental disaster if they break open in the trash. But if recycled properly, they retain huge value.

"There's a misconception sometimes that used EV batteries are not valuable," said Brian Kingston from the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association, per Electric Autonomy. "The reality is they are very valuable. The materials in them can be reused, repurposed, and recycled."

By now, over 3,000 used batteries have been collected. The program serves as a backstop for anything not suitable for normal dealer repair channels.

"What this national expansion does is it's just increasing awareness and accessibility to more responsible EV battery management options," said Jon McQuaid, vice president of marketing and communications at Call2Recycle, per Electric Autonomy.

Keeping these batteries in the mix, and out of landfills, also means less digging for new minerals. "Maximizing the recovery of valuable materials" keeps metal and other parts out of the ground and air, Kingston said. "It's better for the neighborhoods, too. Cleaner air, fewer pollutants, healthier lungs."

Some can also be repurposed as backup power for homes or smaller projects. "That's another way they hold value people don't always see," Kingston added.

Driving electric cuts tailpipe pollution, too. Less fumes means safer air for kids playing nearby. And if you want to knock down your power bills, EnergySage can help you compare local solar deals — some households save thousands each year.

The Quebec pilot has proved that plenty of used batteries are being recycled already. Still, this gives a second catch.

"It's just been extremely helpful from a manufacturer perspective, in terms of dealing with recyclers, creating some of those connections and relationships, and making sure that we have a process in place. This is a whole new space for the industry," Kingston said.

