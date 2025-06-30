Massive EV manufacturer signs game-changing deal to solve major issue with batteries: 'Expectations have been exceeded'

"We are excited to expand our partnership through this new agreement."

Lithium batteries are key to making electric vehicles run, but proper recycling and disposal of them is also essential to a cleaner, greener future.

Now, a company in Australia, Livium, is working with EV supplier BYD Australia and recycling business Sell & Parker on a new deal to expand battery recycling, according to a report from Charged.

The three-year agreement kicked off in May, with Livium appointed as BYD's preferred recycling service supplier for commercial vehicle battery ranges, battery energy storage systems, and EV batteries. BYD has also agreed to send an unspecified number of end-of-life lithium batteries to Livium, per the EV magazine.

"Expanding our recycling scope with the BYD Company group in Australia demonstrates the quality of Envirostream's services. In the short time working together, our volume expectations have been exceeded, and we are excited to expand our partnership through this new agreement," said Livium CEO and Managing Director Simon Linge.

Recycling EV batteries helps extend the already lowered environmental impact of EVs. Lithium batteries require rare-earth metals, including lithium, copper, and cobalt, and mining these resources requires massive amounts of water and is often associated with human rights issues, according to Grist.

But recycling can significantly reduce those concerns. A study from Stanford University showed that compared with mining and processing new chemicals, battery recycling emitted 58% to 81% less planet-warming gases and used 72% to 88% less water, with other harmful carbon pollution lowered when the recycling facility is powered by clean energy sources.

Even with concerns about pollution from mining and charging batteries, EVs still have a lower impact on the environment than a traditional gas-powered car. A report from Reuters said that even if an EV was charged from a coal-powered grid, it would produce less carbon than a fossil-fueled car.

Beyond Australia, both Livium and BYD are looking to expand across New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, and Oceania. "We are happy to have entered into a new agreement with Envirostream. This growing partnership with Livium will enable greater continuity in BYD's battery recycling efforts, ensuring a greener future for Australians," said BYD Australia General Manager Wing You, per Proactive.

