Wisconsin residents sue over 'constant humming' at Microsoft data center, say they're stuck inside

"Since the data center construction less people hang outside in the neighborhood now, very sad to see."

A group of Wisconsin residents says Microsoft's newly finished data center has become disruptive enough that spending time in their yards and on their patios is no longer enjoyable.

Those complaints have now turned into a class-action lawsuit, with neighbors near the Mount Pleasant site arguing that a persistent "constant humming" from the facility has pushed them indoors.

What happened?

The Center Square reported that Sturtevant residents living near Microsoft's Fairwater data center in Mount Pleasant have brought a class-action lawsuit over the facility's "excessive noise."

They are asking for compensatory damages, attorney's fees, and a court order to stop the sound.

According to the complaint, more than 1,000 people live within 1.5 miles of the facility and could be a part of the class action.

The filing says Microsoft knew about the problem and did not correct it, alleging the company "intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, willfully, and/or negligently failed to properly construct, maintain, and/or operate the data center," per The Center Square.

Plaintiffs Jason and Amanda Ingle described the impact to the outlet in personal terms, saying that "We hear a constant humming noise while trying to enjoy our outside patio/yard. Very annoying. Since the data center construction less people hang outside in the neighborhood now, very sad to see."

Microsoft's Fairwater facility is part of the company's $4.7 billion effort in the state to expand data center infrastructure.

Why does it matter?

Massive data centers are the backbone of artificial intelligence.

And while AI has the potential to improve some areas of modern life, the facilities that fuel it consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, strain the grid, raise concerns about higher utility costs.

They also clearly create local quality-of-life issues such as noise and light pollution. Beyond these concerns, AI also carries risks related to misuse, security, and unintended social consequences.

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