New York becomes first US state to freeze large data centers for a year amid AI backlash

"Hike up utility bills, deplete our natural resources, and create uncertainty for New Yorkers."

For a year, New York will stop the biggest proposed data-center projects from moving ahead while it examines how those facilities could affect electricity prices, water supplies, and host communities. State officials say the move makes New York the first state in the United States to do so.

What's happening?

According to Reuters, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that New York is imposing a one-year moratorium on certain new data centers. It covers projects expected to use at least 50 megawatts of electricity.

For projects covered by the order, the state Department of Environmental Conservation will stop issuing discretionary permits unless an application has already been deemed complete. The moratorium will end after New York finishes a Generic Environmental Impact Statement and adopts statewide standards for future projects.

Gov. Hochul is also pushing legislation to eliminate sales tax breaks for large data centers, a sign that the state is reexamining the subsidies tied to the artificial intelligence boom.

Last month, state lawmakers passed another bill intended to impose guardrails on data centers that use more than 20 megawatts of power, but it has not yet been sent to Hochul's desk.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are becoming essential infrastructure for AI tools, cloud computing, and internet services, but they can also place enormous demands on electric grids and local water systems.

The decision reflects national tension: how to support innovation without forcing local neighborhoods to absorb the consequences first. Critics of the moratorium will likely argue that freezing projects could slow investment, delay jobs, and push AI infrastructure to other states.

The state appears to be pursuing a middle ground — not a permanent ban, but a temporary pause aimed at establishing clearer rules.

What's being done?

Reuters reported that Gov. Hochul has directed state officials to prepare a statewide environmental review that would hold future data centers to "consistent standards."

That could create a more predictable process for both residents and developers. Communities would have clearer protections, while companies would gain a better understanding of the rules before investing millions in new facilities.

The moratorium buys time. As Hochul said, "As data center development threatens to hike up utility bills, deplete our natural resources, and create uncertainty for New Yorkers, it's my responsibility to take action and lead."

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