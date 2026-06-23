Europe's solstice arrives with a heat dome, 113-degree highs, and rising wildfire danger

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can develop quickly, and warm nights can make it harder for the body to recover.

As the summer solstice approached on June 21, Europe was facing a dangerous heat wave.

Meteorologists expected a broad heat dome to drive temperatures sharply higher across Spain, Portugal, France, and other parts of Western Europe, with the hottest locations nearing 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

What's happening?

Forecasts show an intense area of high pressure taking hold over much of Europe at the start of summer. Severe Weather Europe says parts of Portugal and Spain could reach 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), and Paris may endure several days around 100 degrees Fahrenheit — roughly 10 to 15 degrees above the late-June average.

Forecasters say the pattern is being driven by a strong upper-level ridge expanding north from Northwest Africa. The heat dome acts like a lid, preventing cooler air from mixing in and compressing hot air near the ground.

Another factor is the unusually dry ground after Europe's record-breaking hot spell in late May. With less moisture available for evaporation, more of the sun's energy goes directly into warming the air, which can accelerate the rise in temperatures.

The hottest conditions are expected to arrive first across Spain, Portugal, and France, with unusually warm weather also spreading into the Benelux countries, Germany, the U.K., and parts of Italy.

According to Severe Weather Europe, the heat is likely to build early this week and persist through the end of the month, increasing drought stress and making wildfire conditions more favorable.

"The soil is already quite dry in many areas," the outlet wrote.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest forms of weather, especially for older adults, children, people with chronic health conditions, and anyone who works outdoors for long stretches. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can develop quickly, and warm nights can make it harder for the body to recover.

Worsening extreme weather disasters also endanger lives and livelihoods in ways that go far beyond discomfort. Prolonged heat can strain hospitals, reduce worker productivity, damage crops, worsen drought conditions, and increase the risk of destructive wildfires, all of which threaten public health, community safety, and economic stability.

Because this heat event is arriving early in the season and could last for a while, it may further dry out vegetation and increase wildfire danger across landscapes that are already under stress.

What can I do?

Stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, check on neighbors and relatives, and never leave children or pets in parked cars.

Cool your home before afternoon temperatures peak by closing shades and using fans strategically, and pay attention to local heat alerts and wildfire updates. If smoke becomes an issue, staying indoors and using air filtration can help reduce exposure.

Communities and households alike can benefit from more shade, better emergency planning, and access to cooling during heat waves.

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