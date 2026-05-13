Triple-digit heat dome set to break records across 10 states as the West braces for 117 degrees

An early-season heat dome is sweeping across the western and central United States, and forecasters say the unusually intense burst of heat could break dozens of daily temperature records across 22 states.

What's happening?

According to The Washington Post, a powerful heat dome will cause many temperature records to be shattered, as about 11 million Americans face temperatures in the triple digits. The same reporting found that temperatures above 90 degrees would impact roughly 50 million people.

The most intense heat is forecast in the Southwest and parts of California near Death Valley, potentially hitting up to 117 degrees. Meanwhile, Phoenix is forecast to hit 109 next Monday.

What makes this event especially concerning is how early it is arriving. Dangerous heat this early in the year can catch people off guard, especially those who have not yet adjusted their routines, jobs, or homes for summer conditions.

This bout of extreme heat is occurring as the southeastern United States faces drought conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 99% of the southeastern region of the country is in drought, as of May 5. Over 60% of the area is experiencing the two most severe categories of drought: Extreme and exceptional droughts.

Why is this heat dome concerning?

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest forms of severe weather. It can lead to heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration, and serious complications for people living with heart, lung, or kidney conditions. Older adults, young children, outdoor workers, unhoused people, and anyone without dependable cooling are among those facing the highest risks.

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The dangers also extend far beyond simple discomfort. Extreme heat can overwhelm emergency rooms, raise wildfire risk, strain power grids, damage crop yields, and force people working in construction, agriculture, and delivery into unsafe conditions. In other words, public health, community safety, and local economies can all be affected at the same time.

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