Milk-powered HVACs save cheesemaker $94,000 a year on electricity

In the face of rising energy costs, more homeowners and industry professionals are turning to energy-efficient appliances. One cheesemaker is turning heads after saving over $94,000 a year on electricity bills with a Milk Source Heat Pump.

A report from Farmers Weekly explains how Barber's, a UK-based cheese manufacturer, is benefiting from the high-tech upgrade. Although heat pumps aren't new, decades of improvements have made them more efficient, affordable, and increasingly popular with both homeowners and businesses.

According to Chris Barber, whose family has been in the cheese business for nearly 200 years, energy use for a large-scale farm is not a marginal cost. For this reason, mitigating electricity use is as important as maintaining milk quality.

Before the upgrade to a heat pump, energy bills for older units would cost Barber over $6,700.





Unlike conventional fuel-burning or electric resistance systems, modern heat pumps work more like a refrigerator. Instead of generating heat, they transfer it in and out of a space using ambient energy from the air, water, or, in this case, milk, making them far more efficient than traditional systems.

For business owners and homeowners alike, this can translate to massive savings on energy bills. To see how much you can curb your utility costs by upgrading, connect with the HVAC experts at EnergySage.

The sky-high costs and potential savings are what prompted the family farm to opt for a Milk Source Heat Pump from Arkaya Energy, Farmers Weekly reported.

The new units capture heat from raw cow's milk as it's processed. This simultaneously chills the milk to the required temperature while repurposing the recovered heat for other steps in the cheesemaking process.

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With the new and improved system, the operation is saving nearly $270 a day. And that doesn't account for the major benefits of reducing the farm's fossil fuel consumption.

"We instantly saved money," Barber said, per Farmers Weekly. "Save money, save carbon. We're all in a better place."

Barber's operation is not the only one seeing the major benefits of heat pumps. As U.S. energy prices rise, more homeowners are investing in smart appliances that reduce their utility consumption.

If you're curious about revamping your HVAC system, but are concerned about the upfront cost, another energy company, Palmetto, offers $0-down HVAC leases. Its plans start as low as $99 a month and include 12 years of free maintenance. The upgrade could reduce your overall energy bills by up to 50%.

To cut your costs even further, consider pairing an efficient electric HVAC system with solar panels to power your appliances with low-cost energy.

EnergySage makes it easy to find the right system and installer, and by using its free resources, you could save up to $10,000 on purchasing and installation costs.

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