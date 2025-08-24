Company debuts compact, ultra-fast-charging power station of the future: 'Worth its weight in gold'

California's Dabbsson is testing how much power can be squeezed into a 41-pound box. And the result is great news for anyone interested in a safety-net electricity supply around the house, or a portable energy unit for recreation and other uses.

What's more, the company's 2000L Portable Power Station just got a glowing review from Electrek's Micah Toll.

"Whether it's keeping a fridge running during a power outage, charging cameras in the field, or juicing up my growing fleet of electric bikes, a good battery box is worth its weight in gold," Toll wrote.

But it really only costs $699.

That's a bargain considering the billing. The high-capacity 2048-watt-hour unit is 35% smaller and 33% lighter than common competitors. It's about the size of a small cooler, or a large lunch box, making it an easy fit for camping trips or remote work sites. Dabbsson listed comparable units at over $1,000, for reference.

The power station can energize a refrigerator for a full 24 hours and recharge a smartphone more than 150 times. As blackouts become more prevalent due to increased risks of severe weather and grid strain, the backup juice can be life-saving, too. That's because the battery can power medical equipment throughout an outage, all according to Dabbsson.

"This capacity makes it suitable for both short-term adventures and long-term emergency preparedness," the company touted on its website.

Quick recharging is another huge perk. The pack features a fast AC charger, which can power it from empty to 80% in less than two hours. So regrouping between storms or recharging during lunch on a job site is possible. It can also "support solar and car charging," per Dabbsson. That means the unit can be powered with cleaner energy, as well.

Of note for folks who don't have time for a break is the ability to provide power while discharging, the review stated.

"One of the first things I tested was the fast-charging claim, and I can say that it's the real deal … I was able to charge the battery from empty to 80% in under an hour from a standard wall outlet," Toll wrote for Electrek.

Battery backups are growing in popularity, especially as our planet's warming continues to complicate grid reliability. NASA has linked overheating to a heightened risk of extreme heat waves, leading to increased air conditioner power demand. Cooling accounts for 9% of global energy use, according to the International Energy Agency.

BioLite and VillaGrid are other battery backups that have made headlines as stopgap solutions for unexpected blackouts. When paired with household solar, some setups can reduce or eliminate your power bill. EnergySage is a free online tool that can help you lock in incentives while they last, compare costs, and find an installer in any state. Using the resource could save you up to $10,000 in upfront expenses.

Dabbsson's pack provides longevity with all the other performance perks, too. The company claims it can operate for more than 4,000 cycles, or more than 10 years "under regular conditions and peace of mind in extreme scenarios."

Toll was able to charge a large electric trike multiple times with the power station, which the writer considered a substantial test, per Electrek. The review also noted high safety standards and minimal noise.

"For anyone using e-bikes off-grid, whether that's camping, filming, or just riding far from civilization, this power station could keep you rolling for days," Toll wrote.

