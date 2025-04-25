This high-tech appliance can save your fridge full of food during blackouts — and it qualifies for government incentives

If you need full power through the evening, or extended backup, these two options are great candidates.

A California company's new battery can remove at least some of the worry surrounding grid security and utility-ravaging severe weather with its state-of-the-art home-based energy storer.

The industry-first Toshiba lithium titanate tech inside VillaGrid's battery promises to deliver reliable power to keep your milk cold without the fire risks associated with other lithium-ion packs that include flammable parts. That's according to EnergySage, a free online service that offers insight, pricing, and other tools to navigate solar and battery installation projects at home.

The sleek VillaGrid comes in three options. If you are simply looking to avoid high prices during peak power consumption, the base model will work. If you need full power through the evening or extended backup, one of the other two options — VillaGrid+ or VillaGrid++ — are great candidates that qualify for tax breaks.

They can all operate at minus-22 degrees to 131 degrees Fahrenheit and come with an amazing 20-year warranty, all per a company fact sheet. EnergySage said it's the longest warranty on the market for home battery backups

"Additionally, the VillaGrid offers backup for demanding household loads due to its higher peak power and instantaneous power ratings when compared to other battery options," the EnergySage experts wrote.

Home-based batteries and solar combos help homeowners deal with repercussions from our planet's overheating. NASA has linked the warmup, fueled by burning dirty energy sources, to increased risks for power line-damaging extreme storms. In turn, blackout chances are rising, too.

While homeowners can expect to pay just over $22,000 for a solar setup at home, the system should last for decades. During that time, most people will pay upward of $60,000 in electricity bills, making solar energy a great long-term investment, all per EnergySage. A government study also found that the average U.S. homeowner saves about $700 a year with a solar setup, even after factoring out installation expenses.

VillaGrids can charge in less than two hours, depending on the model. They are heavy, at 252 to 814 pounds, but they can still be mounted on your garage wall, according to the company. Their "lower internal resistance" allows the packs to deliver nearly all the power they store, called roundtrip efficiency, among other great performance perks.

Other packs on the market, including Tesla's Powerwalls, use lithium-ion batteries. The insides contain flammable substances, though the packs are "still very safe," as noted by EnergySage. BioLite is another option that charges by being plugged into a standard outlet, providing blackout protection. Even electric vehicles are becoming potential home-savers as reserve power sources.

VillaGrids can also charge your EV in addition to powering your home. And while the tech qualifies for still-available tax breaks, potential policy changes to the Inflation Reduction Act under President Donald Trump threaten the program. But it would require congressional action to change the measure. That being said, Trump has consistently declared his intent to roll back the planet-friendly incentives, making now a great time to capitalize.

For its part, EnergySage can help you get a quote on VillaGrid and other clean energy projects.

