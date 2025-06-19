Researchers' astonishing discovery after studying hundreds of thousands of commuters shows the transit habit linked to good mental health

For many, the saying "movement is medicine" is more than a truism. A study by researchers based in Scotland explored the relationship between mental health and cycling. Among those who cycled to work, Medical Xpress summarized, there was a lower incidence of being prescribed medication to treat anxiety and depression.

The study, published in January 2024 in the International Journal of Epidemiology, used data from the 2011 Scottish census for almost 380,000 residents between the ages of 16 and 74. All of those included stayed within about one mile of a city bike path and did not take prescriptions for mental health at the start of the study period.

Researchers compared the data against prescription records for the five years that followed, up until 2016. They found that those who cycled to work between 2011 and 2016, in comparison to non-cyclists, saw a 15% reduction in prescriptions to address mental health conditions, per Medical Xpress.

Taking medication to treat anxiety or depression isn't a poor outcome, just as not being prescribed such medication is not itself an indication of perfect mental health. But exercise has long been recognized as a key contributor to mental wellness. Purposeful movement can release "feel-good" chemicals — endorphins and serotonin — that reduce pain, improve moods, and aid in regulation. Physical activity can also help lower stress hormones, enhancing one's well-being overall. But the benefits don't end there.

As study co-author Chris Dibben noted in a statement, "Not only could [commuter cycling] improve people's mental health, but it could also help reduce carbon emissions, road congestion, and air pollution."

There's some reason to believe that for those understandably stressed about human-caused climate change, active commuting in the form of cycling could even help address some environmental anxieties. Using a traditional bike or e-bike instead of a gas-powered vehicle can help lower emissions of heat-trapping gases, not only mitigating rising temperatures but also reducing the amount of pollutants in the air.

Cycling to work can also cut commuter costs and streamline the workday. That might be especially true for those opting for fold-up e-bikes that can be easily transported around town and into buildings.

By owning an e-bike, users can also capitalize on home solar to save on charging costs. EnergySage offers easy-to-use tools to help consumers find local, vetted sources for solar quotes.

Switching from car travel to biking can make a huge difference for an individual's physical and mental health as well as for the environment — but it can sometimes be difficult to know where to start in finding a bike that's right for you.

Tapping into a local bike-sharing program might be a great, cost-effective way to test out traditional bikes and get to know other area cyclists. For those who want to try an e-bike, Upway offers a wide variety of new and pre-owned options, with many costing up to 60% less than retail. It's also a destination for those looking to sell an e-bike before making an upgrade.

Residential destinations — or where people most dream of living — may increasingly include bike paths and green spaces. As Dibben said, "Our finding that this economical and sustainable method of traveling to work also enhances mental health suggests that a policy of investing in cycle paths and encouraging active commuting is likely to have wide-ranging benefits."

It's another indicator that making it easier for the public to care for and connect with the environment can come with multiple and compounding wins, from physical health and mental wellness to less air pollution and lower costs all around.

