Explosive allegations could force major mining company to close operations — here's why regulatory officials are worried

Copper mining can generate significant waste, so proper regulations are essential to protect the local environment. Unfortunately, Reuters reported that the El Soldado mine operated by Anglo American Sur is facing major fines from Chile's environmental regulator, SMA. Per Reuters, the price tag could surpass $12.4 million due to water and wildlife protection violations.

What's happening?

The Anglo American Sur mine in Chile produced over 39,000 million tons of copper between January and September 2024, as reported by GlobalData via Yahoo Finance. Per the charges, it failed to remain up-to-date with the environmental regulations it said it would live up to.

One major concern has been water management issues stemming from its incomplete drainage system. Wildlife has also suffered, as an endangered local frog species — the Sapo rulo — hasn't been properly monitored and protected by the company.

Due to these violations, SMA seriously cracked down by giving the parent company, Anglo American, 15 days to create a compliance plan and 22 days for its defense. Because of the "serious" charges, the agency could order the division to shutter its operations altogether, per Reuters.

Why are the mine's environmental violations concerning?

The company's alleged lackadaisical response to its environmental responsibility is part of a broader set of concerns in Chile and beyond.

As Reuters reported separately, the Chilean native Calyptocephalella gayi, or Helmeted Water Toad — a species considered a "living fossil" since it was around during the time of the dinosaurs — is suspected to have decreased in population by 30% since 1990. Similar to the Sapo rulo frog, pollution from poor waste management and habitat disruption has contributed to its decline, as Reuters detailed.

Elsewhere, some species of honeybees (which support our food systems) have already seen declines due to human practices that have created habitat loss, disrupted circadian rhythms, and poison from pesticides.

The planet is about 71% water-covered but is still in crisis mode since so much of the water isn't drinkable because of salt and human pollution. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, over 40% of the 75,000 bodies of water in the 89 countries surveyed have major pollution. That is why regulations are necessary.

What's being done about the mine violations?

The SAP, the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the European Union Network for the Center for International Environmental Law are some of the regulation bodies around the world that protect ecosystems, create laws, enforce fines, and educate the public.

We can help wildlife by growing native plants and reducing noise and light pollution to avoid disrupting habitats or natural wildlife cycles. Also, forgo using chemical pesticides on your lawn to prevent toxic runoff from seeping into the streams. You can also educate yourself about greenwashing so you can stop supporting companies that say they value sustainability but actively harm the environment.

Ultimately, however, regulations and fines can help people and corporations take these matters more seriously, and it appears Anglo American is now paying attention. Per Yahoo, the company says it is working to amend its procedures following SMA's flag.

