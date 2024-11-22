Biden administration makes controversial decision on new metal mine: 'This is going to put us back on the map'

Mining for the sake of powering EVs is an undeniably controversial topic.

An endangered wildflower is at risk of extinction because the Biden administration approved a new lithium-boron mine.

The Nevada mine site is the only place in the world where the wildflowers exist.

What's happening?

As AP News reported, the Biden administration approved a federal permit for the mine to expedite the production of minerals used to power electric vehicles.

Lithium mining holds promise for advancing clean energy and making EVs more affordable to the American people.

However, this decision could potentially eliminate the Tiehm's buckwheat species forever.

Environmentalists criticized President Biden for neglecting to protect endangered wildflower species, of which less than 30,000 exist today.

The mine is projected to begin operations in 2028 and produce lithium to power 370,000 vehicles annually over the following 20 years. It is also expected to reduce America's reliance on lithium imports from China.

Supporters of the decision cite other benefits, such as employment opportunities for an estimated 500 workers in a Nevada town of approximately 1,000 people.

"This is going to put us back on the map," Esmeralda County Commissioner Ralph Keys said.

However, others are struggling to see how a clean energy plan is truly beneficial if it increases the risk to an endangered species. The new mine's operations will come within 15 feet of the endangered wildflowers and impact local pollinators needed for their survival.

Why are new mines important?

Mining for the sake of powering EVs is an undeniably controversial topic. Companies are racing to mine for lithium in a way that's been compared to the 1849 Gold Rush.

Scientists are working to reduce our reliance on lithium by recycling batteries more efficiently and finding alternatives to lithium extraction.

Yet moving away from dirty energy is still mostly reliant upon lithium, especially as the EV industry continues to grow.

Even in this time of transition, this story offers a reminder about finding a balance between the survival of native habitats and progress toward a cleaner, greener future.

What's being done about endangered species and mining?

The mining company insists that metal extraction operations will not directly disturb individual plants and that wildflowers can coexist with the mine.

More research is needed to discover sustainable approaches to extracting lithium from the earth and finding alternative materials to power EVs.

As an individual, you can support endangered species by learning about habitat loss and becoming an informed advocate for at-risk plants and animals. Taking local climate action might look like joining habitat restoration projects in your community or rewilding your yard to support local pollinators where you live.

Voting for pro-climate candidates who weigh the pros and cons of development and endangerment is also an empowering way to be involved in legislation affecting our species and future.

