Leaked photo of Tesla Cybertruck fleet sparks frenzy over long-awaited EV: ‘Something is different this time’

The anticipation for the Cybertruck has built so much over the years that any glimpse of one is liable to spark a frenzy on the internet.

Tesla recently told its suppliers of plans to release the long-awaited Cybertruck by late August, as the EV news site Electrek reported. While that deadline, like so many other Cybertruck-related deadlines, has already passed, the futuristic, angular electric vehicle can’t be too far away now from actually becoming available to consumers.

Giving even more hope to Tesla fans is a new photo that was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by one Tesla-centric account holder called Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesLa), who got their hands on a photo of several Cybertrucks in transit to an unknown location.

Think about a few months ago – we were excited to see ONE Cybertruck. I can barely believe my eyes seeing this many Cybertrucks at a time and it's DAILY!



“Think about a few months ago — we were excited to see ONE Cybertruck. I can barely believe my eyes seeing this many Cybertrucks at a time and it’s DAILY!” they wrote above the photo. “Something is different this time. Tesla never did this type of mass movement of 3/Y before deliveries.”

As of early September, the Cybertruck didn’t even have an official price, although expert sources such as Kelley Blue Book expected it to start around $50,000, the same as the comparable Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

Despite that, it reportedly had over 1.5 million pre-orders, with many customers having waited years for their Cybertrucks after putting down their initial deposits. So, it is not unexpected that once Tesla does manage to begin delivering Cybertrucks, the company will be delivering a lot of them.

“Can’t wait to drive this bad boy around Florida,” wrote one poster in response to the post about the Cybertruck delivery. “All the Powerstroke 2500s are going [to] choke on their own smoke.”

Looks aside, having electric pickup trucks on the market that can replace gas-powered pickups is good for the planet. According to a study from the University of Michigan, light-duty vehicles, which include sedans, SUVs, and pickups, account for 58% of the planet-overheating pollution in the transportation sector.

Having more pickups that, like the Cybertruck, produce zero tailpipe pollution could significantly reduce that number.

