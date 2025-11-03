E-bike rider turns heads after sharing photos of ultra-upgraded vehicle with anti-chase 'flares': 'The cops ... seemed very intrigued'

"The mods probably cost 5x than the bike itself."

One Reddit user's four-year project to customize their e-bike resulted in an eye-catching machine loaded with unusual features.

In a post shared to the r/ebikes community, the original poster shared photos of their heavily modified electric bicycle. The bike features several unique add-ons, including spirit levels, specialized lighting, and what the owner called a "flares countermeasure module" — three tanks loaded with marbles to deter and slow down any would-be pursuers.

"The journey is over after four years," they wrote, noting the extreme weight makes the bike "basically unusable for transportation.

"The cops saw me once and seemed very intrigued," the OP commented when asked about any law enforcement encounters on the bike.

Countermeasures or not, commuting with an e-bike instead of a car can save you money on gas, parking fees, insurance, and vehicle maintenance — potentially thousands of dollars per year. E-bikes are also a great way to get some exercise going out and about, improving your health, and opting to use a bike rather than a vehicle improves the air quality in our communities.

Back on Reddit, other users expressed their amazement at the OP's e-bike setup.

"This is the bike version of the Adam Smasher," one commenter wrote.

"You can't just say that and NOT show us a video," another Redditor shared after the OP had explained the marble dispenser.

"I love that the mods probably cost 5x than the bike itself," someone else observed.

