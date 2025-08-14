Dad issues warning about safety threat lurking beneath children's playgrounds: 'More dangerous than meets the eye'

"And yet they are all over."

A popular social media influencer is warning his followers about the dangers of crumb rubber.

NonToxicDad (@nontoxicdad) went on TikTok to discuss crumb rubber, which is often used on artificial turf fields to help protect athletes from getting hurt when running and jumping.

#ChooseNaturalGrass #ToxicTurfAlert #nontoxicliving ♬ original sound - NonToxicDad @nontoxicdad 🚫AstroTurf Alert! 🚫 Not only is AstroTurf made with toxic forever chemicals, but underneath this fake grass lies a dangerous layer called crumb rubber. Crumb rubber - made by grinding up used tires - sits beneath the turf to cushion impacts, but is more dangerous than meets the eye. 👉🏼 A team from Yale discovered that this crumb rubber contains or emits harmful chemicals impacting our health. Our young athletes are unknowingly exposed to carcinogens like lead, mercury, and more. While AstroTurf saves water and recycles rubber tires, it seems we're just profiting from toxic waste by placing it under our kids' feet. It's not just AstroTurf either. Many parks, playgrounds, and schools across the US use these toxic rubber products. The Non-Toxic Family is choosing to steer clear from these toxic turfs in favor of natural grass. #ProtectOurKids

"Crumb rubber — made by grinding up used tires — sits beneath the turf to cushion impacts, but is more dangerous than meets the eye," the video's caption states.

The material, made from shredded, recycled tires, is commonly used as a base at playgrounds and as garden mulch. It has become popular for its low cost and little need for maintenance, and it is promoted as an effective use of recycling.

Its most popular use, however, may be as infill for artificial turf, particularly on athletic fields. In fact, when a football player gets tackled, or a soccer player slides on turf, it's not unusual to see flecks of rubber fly into the air.

But each of those plays can come with consequences, NonToxicDad warns.

"Not only is this grass made with toxic forever chemicals," he says, "underneath this fake grass is a toxic layer of crumb rubber that may cause cancer in athletes playing on these fields."

He cites a Yale University study that covers some of the hazardous substances that crumb rubber contains or emits, mentioning "carcinogens like lead, mercury, benzene … and more."

The study notes those concerns as well as microplastics. It and other research calls for more analysis to determine the long-term health impacts of exposure.

Preaching caution when it comes to chemical exposure is usually a sound practice, and one that some governments are acting upon.

Earlier this year, for example, California's Santa Clara County considered a ban on using artificial turf on county-owned land, citing health concerns.

Commenters supported NonToxicDad's assertion that artificial turf should be "canceled," saying that they can't believe what is used to create turf fields.

"And yet they are all over," one user wrote.

