Concerned parent issues PSA over dangers of common playground product: 'Super toxic'

"Thank you for reading all this research and putting it together for us to be informed."

Here she comes to save the day.

A TikTok creator's warning about playground safety surfaces has raised several important points for protecting the health of our children and the environment.

Beatrice the Anti-Plastic Lady (@antiplasticlady) shared her concerns about crumb rubber surfacing, explaining that the material — made from recycled and shredded tires — is now widely used in playgrounds across the U.S.

"Crumb rubber is super toxic and it's used in lots of different playground surfaces," she says, noting that the materials also appear in poured-in-place rubber flooring, rubber mulch, and as infill for artificial turf.

Beatrice also pointed out that crumb rubber contains over 100 carcinogenic chemicals, as detailed by a study published in Environmental Research, and that "the dust that comes off of it is easily inhaled." For families spending quality time at the playground, that means potential exposure to harmful substances that also leach toxic contaminants into the soil, affecting local water sources and harming nearby ecosystems.

Despite the health risks, crumb rubber remains popular because it requires little maintenance and provides cushion for falls.

For her part, Beatrice recommends engineered wood fiber as the best alternative: "EWF is by far the best option to be using," she explains, describing it as finely-shredded wood mulch from tree interiors specifically designed for playground safety.

Several viewers expressed their appreciation in the comments.

"Thank you for reading all this research and putting it together for us to be informed. I appreciate you!" said one person, while another wondered, "Our next door neighbor just put this in their backyard, we like to play in our backyard, is it unsafe for us?"

When it comes to beautifying your yard, rubber-based mulch can be dangerously hot in direct sunlight, while its toxic dust poses ongoing health concerns for families trying to enjoy the outdoors.

Homeowners can create safer, more effective yard spaces by rewilding with native plants that naturally suppress weeds, require less maintenance, and provide a happy habitat for pollinators who also protect our local food supplies.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



