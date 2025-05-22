Scientists develop mind-blowing fix for critical flaw in farm tech: 'We urgently need to find a way'

"Reliable food production is one of the world's most pressing problems."

Scientists have developed compostable crop sensors that they believe could help tackle the e-waste problem while also helping farmers improve yields.

Conventional sensors — which can monitor things such as soil pH, an important factor in plant health — are generally made from nonrecyclable materials. This contributes to the e-waste problem, the University of Glasgow explains via Phys.org.

To solve this problem, scientists from the University of Glasgow and Łukasiewicz Institute of Microelectronics and Photonics teamed up to create biodegradable front-end sensors that pair with removable conventional electronics — a model they say significantly reduces electronic waste.

The sensors, designed to be composted at the end of their life cycles, can be plowed back into fields to feed crops, as they leave behind nutrients that act as fertilizer. Meanwhile, the electronic modules can be reused for several years.

Lab tests showed that these devices can detect soil pH and the presence of ethephon, a plant growth regulator that can be toxic to humans and wildlife when present in groundwater.

The research is part of a larger international initiative called Transient Electronics for Sustainable ICT in Digital Agriculture, which seeks to develop a complete system wherein biodegradable sensors are fueled by solar cells and supercapacitors made from sustainable materials.

The project looks to support global efforts to make food production more efficient and sustainable in the face of rising global temperatures and population growth, which both pose challenges to large-scale agriculture. For example, extreme heat paired with drought is devastating Bangladeshi mango farmers.

"Reliable food production is one of the world's most pressing problems, with more than 800 million people around the world suffering from malnutrition today," study co-author Joseph Cameron said. "Digital agriculture could be the key to maximizing our ability to produce enough food for a growing population."

The new sensor model is just one of several ways scientists are trying to ensure a stable food supply in the face of more volatile weather.

For instance, one team in Spain developed a product that makes broccoli and lettuce more drought resistant, and scientists in Japan have discovered that soaking plants in ethanol can help them survive intense droughts.

Meanwhile, a number of people and companies are taking on e-waste, which threatens human health and the environment, as the improper disposal of electronic devices can lead to exposure to toxic chemicals.

You can help by recycling your old devices — Apple, Best Buy, and Walmart all offer store credits or gift cards in exchange for used electronics.

"We urgently need to find a way to make digital agriculture more sustainable in the years to come," lead researcher Jeff Kettle said.

"Currently, around 80% of the world's electronics head straight to landfill once they've reached the end of their useful life, which creates massive environmental and public health challenges from the toxic materials which many of them contain," he added.

