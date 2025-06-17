Researchers make key breakthrough in fight against growing crisis that threatens entire planet: 'No community is unaffected'

Communities are important when it comes to tackling the world's growing plastic problem, according to a group of researchers.

In their paper, published in the journal Microplastics and Nanoplastics, the scientists argued for a radical shift that sees communities as equal partners in co-creating research, knowledge, and action. The paper, summed up by the University of Portsmouth, was developed through an interdisciplinary workshop at the National Oceanography Centre in the United Kingdom.

The team highlighted the diverse ways that communities communicate about plastic pollution, including through puppet shows, participatory art, citizen science, and indigenous knowledge. For example, researchers from the University of Portsmouth worked with waste pickers in Kenya to create a piece of "legislative theater" that explored issues such as policymaking, discrimination, and job insecurity.

"In many contexts, especially in under-resourced areas, lack of formal education does not mean lack of knowledge," said study author Lesley Henderson of the University of Strathclyde. "Scientists must be careful not to conflate the two."

Meeting the plastics crisis head-on has become increasingly important. As the University of Portsmouth summary pointed out, estimates suggest that by 2040, up to 29 million tons of plastic could enter oceans each year, which is more than double the 2010 numbers.

As these plastics degrade over time, they break into smaller microplastics and nanoplastics, which further threaten the environment and human health. While researchers are still exploring all of the health impacts of microplastic exposure, these tiny particles have been tied to problems such as cancer, dementia, and impaired blood flow in the brain.

Meanwhile, scientists are exploring new methods to clean up plastics from the environment. For instance, one team discovered that egg whites can filter microplastics out of ocean water. Another group found a way to remove microplastics from the soil using a type of processed farm waste.

Individuals can help with the problem by reducing the amount of plastic they use. Reach for reusable shopping bags and water bottles, for instance, and opt for bar soap instead of the bottled varieties.

"Given the ubiquity of plastics in our day-to-day lives, and subsequently as an environmental pollutant, no community is unaffected by this issue," the paper stated.

Lead author Alice Horton of the National Oceanography Centre added: "Communities are not 'out there' waiting to be engaged. They are dynamic, diverse, and already playing critical roles in shaping how we understand and respond to ocean plastics."

