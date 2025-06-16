French scientists at the National Institute for Nuclear Science and Technology have cracked one of the biggest puzzles in clean energy: keeping nuclear fusion reactions stable for minutes instead of seconds, reported the Farmingdale Observer.

This breakthrough puts France ahead in the global race to harness the same energy that powers the sun.

Nuclear fusion could solve our planet's energy crisis by providing unlimited clean power without the radioactive waste of traditional nuclear plants. Unlike current energy sources that burn dirty fuels or split atoms, fusion combines hydrogen atoms to create energy, the same process that happens inside stars.

The French team developed a magnetic field system that prevents plasma from becoming unstable. Previous fusion experiments could only sustain reactions for seconds before the superheated gas would spiral out of control.

"What distinguishes our approach is the novel magnetic field configuration that prevents plasma instabilities. We've achieved sustained reactions lasting minutes rather than seconds, bringing commercial fusion within reach," said Dr. Marie Laurent, the project's leading physicist.

This discovery builds on decades of research through the ITER project in Saint-Paul-lès-Durance. The international fusion collaboration gave French scientists unique expertise that now powers their independent breakthrough.

Fusion energy uses deuterium and tritium, hydrogen types found in ordinary seawater, making the fuel source virtually unlimited worldwide. You could power entire cities with just a few gallons of seawater, creating energy costs so low they'd practically eliminate electricity bills for homes and businesses.

For everyday people, fusion could mean energy bills dropping to nearly zero. Cities could power public transportation, lighting, and services without burning coal or gas. Companies could manufacture products using clean energy instead of pollution-heavy processes, reducing costs while protecting air quality.

French Energy Minister Claude Moreau announced the country is investing an additional €500 million ($578.5 million) to speed up commercialization. "This potential breakthrough represents not just scientific achievement but energy independence," Moreau said.

The technology has already created thousands of high-tech jobs in southern France and revitalized struggling industrial areas. Advanced superconducting materials developed for the project work at higher temperatures than previous versions, cutting cooling costs and making the system more practical.

A widespread adoption of fusion energy would dramatically reduce air pollution that causes respiratory problems, heart disease, and other health issues affecting millions worldwide. By replacing coal and gas plants, fusion could help clean the air we breathe while providing reliable power around the clock.

With final testing scheduled for late 2025, France stands ready to unlock humanity's most promising energy source. If successful, we could witness the beginning of a new energy era powered by the same process that lights up our sun.

