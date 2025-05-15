Scientists discover unexpected factor that could increase cancer risk in children: 'Cancer could potentially be influenced by events in early life'

"Sustained investment in this type of research will be critical in the global effort to prevent and treat cancer before it's too late."

Researchers have discovered that childhood exposure to a bacterial toxin may lead to early-onset colorectal cancer.

Once considered a disease primarily affecting adults over 50, higher rates of this cancer type in younger people have alarmed the medical community and the public.

Additionally concerning is that the toxin could see surges tied to changes in our planet's climate, with risks of increased prevalence as global temperatures rise.

What's happening?

As UC San Diego Today reported in late April, a new study from an international research team has determined that exposure to the bacterial toxin colibactin early in life may be to blame for the rise in colorectal cancer among younger adults.

The toxin colibactin is produced by some strains of Escherichia coli. Also known as E. coli, the bacteria lives in the intestines and is a common cause of food and water contamination.

Researchers looked at 981 colorectal cancer genomes. The patients studied were from 11 different countries, had different risk factors, and experienced both early- and late-onset of the disease. Scientists found that "colibactin leaves behind specific patterns of DNA mutations that were 3.3 times more common in early-onset cases (specifically in adults under 40) than in those diagnosed after the age of 70," per UC San Diego Today.

There was also a positive relationship between the countries with a higher number of colorectal cancer cases in younger people and the presence of these mutations.

The findings, published in the journal Nature, showed that colibactin's damaging effects may silently begin early in a person's life. Colibactin-producing bacteria that enter a child's body may grow inside the colon and cause molecular changes in their DNA, putting them at risk for colorectal cancer decades earlier than has been typical.

"It might not be just about what happens in adulthood—cancer could potentially be influenced by events in early life, perhaps even the first few years," said Ludmil Alexandrov, senior author on the study. "Sustained investment in this type of research will be critical in the global effort to prevent and treat cancer before it's too late."

Why is this notable?

These findings may prove invaluable in addressing the rise of cancer in younger people, an unexpected colorectal cancer patient population until recently. But, while the research didn't focus on environmental concerns, it could also raise questions about how our changing climate might increase health risks.

Climate shifts can increase the spread of colibactin-producing E. coli. Higher temperatures can be conducive to bacterial growth. Meanwhile, heavy rains and flooding can drive water contamination by flushing surface-level pollutants into farms and water supplies and by overwhelming sewage systems.

Higher amounts of E. coli contamination following extreme weather events could create higher levels of colibactin exposure. The threats could be even greater in low- and middle-income countries lacking sufficient infrastructure for clean water.

What can be done about toxins that might harm health?

A range of toxins in our environment have posed problems for some time. For example, "forever chemicals" in household goods and water systems are already considered a public health concern — now scientists and lawmakers are working on ways to address the issue.

To learn more about connections between colibactin and colorectal cancer, researchers want to understand how children are being exposed and how to prevent that exposure. They are testing hypotheses and exploring whether probiotics can eliminate this harmful bacteria. They are also working on early-detection tests to check for colibactin-related mutations.

Individuals can help support scientific research like this by advocating for policies that prioritize pro-environment studies and protections. You can also take action where you live and donate directly to organizations and projects you care about to build upon the efforts of groundbreaking discoveries that impact everyday lives.

